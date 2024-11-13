The 22 players making transfer moves from NRL to Super League for 2025

A number of clubs across Super League have been busy in the recruitment department ahead of next season: and there’s a plethora of talent arriving from the NRL.

There’s been 22 transfers from the NRL to Super League so far ahead of the 2025 campaign as well as several players making the move from lower grades in Australia.

Here, Love Rugby League takes a closer look at the players who will be swapping the NRL for Super League ahead of next season: and there’s plenty of new arrivals for British and French fans to get excited about.

Zac Cini (Parramatta Eels to Castleford Tigers)

Sydney-born Cini will experience Super League for the first time in 2025, having signed a two-year contract with Castleford.

The 24-year-old made four appearances in the NRL for Wests Tigers back in 2021, and has mainly been plying his trade in the New South Wales Cup in recent years. He will want to get regular game time under his belt with the Fords and make his mark in Super League.

Daejarn Asi (Parramatta Eels to Castleford Tigers)

Asi represents a major coup for the Tigers, with the 24-year-old putting pen to paper on a two-year contract with Danny McGuire’s side.

The Samoa international has made 42 appearances in the NRL for Parramatta Eels, New Zealand Warriors and North Queensland Cowboys since making his first-grade debut in 2020.

SCOUT REPORT: Castleford Tigers recruit ‘perfect’ for Super League and a huge coup for the club

Nick Cotric (Canberra Raiders to Catalans Dragons)

Former State of Origin representative Cotric has joined Catalans on a three-year contract after scoring 63 tries in 149 games in the NRL.

The 25-year-old made his international debut for Australia in 2019 and represented Serbia for the first time this autumn, with both of his parents hailing from the European nation.

Elliott Whitehead (Canberra Raiders to Catalans Dragons)

The 35-year-old left the south of France to pursue his dream of playing in the NRL ahead of the 2016 season – and after nine seasons with Canberra Raiders – he will return to Catalans in 2025 for could be the final season of his career.

Whitehead has undoubtedly been one of England’s best back-rowers of the modern era and it’ll be good to see him in Super League again next year.

Luke Keary (Sydney Roosters to Catalans Dragons)

Keary has been one of the greatest half-back the NRL has seen, having made more than 230 appearances in the competition, winning the NRL Premiership with both South Sydney Rabbitohs and Sydney Roosters.

The 32-year-old will link up with the Dragons on a two-year deal after it was initially thought that he’d retire at the end of the 2024 season. The former New South Wales representative has won five international caps – two for Australia and three for Ireland.

TRANSFER NEWS: Rugby Sevens superstar ‘poached’ by rugby league as new club revealed

Tevita Pangai Junior (Dolphins to Catalans Dragons)

Pangai Junior is the very definition of being a powerhouse prop. The Tonga international will head to Super League in 2025 with Catalans after making almost 150 appearances in the NRL for Brisbane Broncos, Penrith Panthers, Canterbury Bulldogs and the Dolphins.

The 28-year-old wrecking ball could cause some serious damage to opposition defences next season.

Tom Burgess (South Sydney Rabbitohs to Huddersfield Giants)

Burgess brought an end to his time at South Sydney Rabbitohs at the end of 2024 after 12 seasons with with the NRL club.

The England international has signed a three-year contract with Huddersfield: and it will be the first time he has played in Super League since his Bradford Bulls days back in 2012.

Zac Woolford (Canberra Raiders to Huddersfield Giants)

Like father, like son. Zac Woolford will follow in his father Simon’s footsteps in heading to Huddersfield from Down Under.

Simon was head coach of the Giants between 2018 and 2020, and his son Zac has now penned a one-year contract with the West Yorkshire club for 2025. He has made 39 appearances for Canberra in the NRL over the last three years.

DON’T MISS: Every Super League club’s breakthrough star of 2024 including England stars present and future

Jordan Rapana (Canberra Raiders to Hull FC)

Hull FC are undergoing a big rebuild under new coach John Cartwright: and they have recruited heavily ahead of 2025 following a poor decline over the last couple of years.

And the signing of 16-time New Zealand international Rapana represents a huge coup for the club – even if he is 35. Rapana has been earmarked to be the Black and Whites’ new No. 1 in 2025, so it’ll be interesting to see how he goes in Super League. He’s enjoyed one helluva career to date.

Aidan Sezer (Wests Tigers to Hull FC)

Sezer is a familiar name to Super League fans, having spent four seasons in Super League between 2020 and 2023 – two seasons with Huddersfield and two with Leeds.

The 33-year-old has joined Hull on a two-year contract and will likely partner Jordan Abdull in the halves at the MKM Stadium.

Jared Waerea-Hargreaves (Sydney Roosters to Hull KR)

This guy needs very little introduction, does he? He is probably the most high-profile new face coming to Super League next year after agreeing a one-year deal with Hull KR.

The 35-year-old hulking prop made more than 300 appearances for Sydney Roosters between 2010 and 2024, helping Trent Robinson’s side win three NRL Premierships.

SPORTWORD: Play daily rugby league word game on Planet Sport

Keenan Palasia (Gold Coast Titans to Leeds Rhinos)

It was obvious that Leeds needed to beef up their forward pack ahead of this season: and that’s what they’ve done with the arrivals of Palasia from Gold Coast Titans and Cooper Jenkins from Queensland Cup side Norths Devils.

Palasia has made 68 appearances in the NRL for the Broncos and Titans over the last five years and has won three caps for Samoa. He is someone who the Rhinos have been crying out for.

Maika Sivo (Parramatta Eels to Leeds Rhinos)

This is a signing that has got the Rhinos – and Super League – fans excited. The 32-year-old has joined Brad Arthur’s side on a three-year contract following his release from Parramatta.

Sivo scored an incredible 104 tries in 115 games for the Eels and has scored 11 tries in 12 appearances for his beloved Fiji on the international stage.

David Armstrong (Newcastle Knights to Leigh Leopards)

Armstrong is the real deal. The Leopards have pulled off a major coup in securing his signature because his former club Newcastle Knights made no secret of their desire to keep him in the NRL.

The 23-year-old only made his NRL debut for the Knights earlier this year but has scored five tries in as many games. Armstrong has pace to burn and blistering footwork: and he is likely to be Leigh’s new No. 1. Remember the name.

TRANSFER NEWS: Former Super League trio to link up Down Under as former Man of Steel becomes latest signing

Isaac Liu (Gold Coast Titans to Leigh Leopards)

Liu will bring a wealth of experience to Leigh next season, having made 272 appearances in the NRL for the Roosters and Titans, winning two Grand Finals with the Chooks.

The 33-year-old is set to take over the No. 13 jersey from the departed John Asiata, you suspect. He has won 10 international caps in total – five for Samoa and 10 for New Zealand.

Ben Condon (Manly Sea Eagles to Leigh Leopards)

Ben Condon in action for Manly Sea Eagles

Condon adds much needed size to Leigh’s forward pack in 2025, with the 6ft 5in back-rower having signed a two-year contract with Adrian Lam’s side.

Condon will be hoping to get regular minutes under his belt in Super League, having played just 17 games in the NRL over the last five seasons.

Tesi Niu (Dolphins to Leigh Leopards)

Tonga international Niu will add plenty of utility value to Leigh after signing a three-year contract with Lam’s side, with the Brisbane-born back being able to play centre, wing and fullback.

The 23-year-old scored 20 tries in 56 games in the NRL for the Broncos and Dolphins, whilst representing his Tongan heritage in the most recent Rugby League World Cup in 2022.

LRL RECOMMENDS: Every Super League player off-contract in 2025 with over 120 players free to speak to clubs from December

Tristan Sailor (Brisbane Broncos to St Helens)

Sailor is another player who will no doubt get St Helens – and Super League fans – off their feet in 2025 after arriving on a two-year contract.

The 26-year-old has been given the No. 6 shirt at Saint, which hints at him possibly starting the season at stand-off – but he is comfortable at fullback, too. He is absolutely rapid and has a good short kicking game.

Kyle Feldt (North Queensland Cowboys to St Helens)

Feldt arrives in Super League as a tried and tested try-scorer in the NRL, having scored 151 tries in 217 appearances for North Queensland Cowboys since making his first-grade debut back in 2013.

Th former Queensland State of Origin representative is likely to fill the void left by Tommy Makinson on the wing for Saints.

Lewis Murphy (Sydney Roosters to St Helens)

Lewis Murphy applauds the Wakefield Trinity supporters following a game

Murphy returns to England after spending 2024 in Australia with the Roosters. The former Wakefield Trinity winger didn’t make an appearance in the NRL this year but featured for their New South Wales Cup side.

The 22-year-old isn’t short of pace and is a prolific try-scorer, having scored 19 tries in 24 first-team games for Wakefield during his time at Belle Vue.

RELATED: St Helens’ possible 2025 backline combinations analysed after Tristan Sailor development

Seth Nikotemo (Gold Coast Titans to Wakefield Trinity)

Returning Super League side Wakefield have landed the services of young gun forward Seth Nikotemo on a three-year deal from 2025.

The 20-year-old back-rower was named in Gold Coast Titans’ top 30 squad for 2024, but is yet to make his NRL debut. Nikotemo has impressed in the Queensland Cup for Ipswich Jets this year and has previously represented Queensland at junior level.

Dan Russell (St George Illawarra Dragons to Warrington Wolves)

Russell will join his Papua New Guinea team-mate Rodrick Tai at Warrington next year after signing a two-year contract with Sam Burgess’ side.

The 28-year-old back-rower, who can also play centre, only made his NRL debut at the age of 27 for St George Illawarra Dragons in 2023 and made eight appearances for the club over the last two seasons.

The 10-time Papua New Guinea international will experience Super League for the first time in 2025.

WEDNESDAY’S PICKS ON LRL

👉 Ranking Super League’s 7 best wingers in 2024: Hull KR duo named but Wigan Warriors star top

👉 Martin Offiah makes heartfelt promise to close friend Garry Schofield as support for Great Britain icon grows

👉 Every Super League club’s retention priority for 2025 with over 120 players heading for open market