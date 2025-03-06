Leigh Leopards boss Adrian Lam has revealed that David Armstrong hadn’t trained at all for two weeks prior to his man-of-the-match display against Hull FC on Thursday night.

Armstrong, who joined Leigh from NRL outfit Newcastle Knights ahead of 2025, has fast established himself as the key man in Adrian Lam’s side.

The full-back missed the Leopards’ Round 3 win against Catalans Dragons through illness, and in the build-up to the trip to Hull, Lam had admitted that he may not feature again.

But as the team sheets were announced, the Australian ace was named in the starting 13 – and went on to deliver another stunning display as Leigh played out a 22-22 draw after Golden Point.

Leigh Leopards coach reveals David Armstrong’s illness woes after stunning Hull FC display

The truth of the matter is that on an evening where the Leopards didn’t reach anywhere near the heights they have so far this season, they may never have got to Golden Point had it not been for Armstrong.

He produced two moments of magic to break the FC defensive line and speed over for tries, the second of which had looked to be a match-winner until Lewis Martin’s 78th minute leveller.

Armstrong’s illness issue has been sickness and diahorrea, but the extent of his problems have remained a well-kept secret until now.

Speaking to Sky Sports post-match, head coach Lam revealed just how much the illness has impacted his star man over the last fortnight.

The Papua New Guinean said: “People don’t know, but Davey hasn’t trained really for two weeks.

“He didn’t train at all this week, and we only made the call this morning that he was going to play. He wanted to play, so we included him at the last minute.

“It was quite courageous for him to get off his sickbed and play tonight.

“I’m pleased for him, he was probably one or two tries short too, and I think that’ll come over the next four-to-six weeks.

“(Instinct) is the most important part of the game, and players (like him) who have that x-factor have that natural instinct to play what’s in front of them.”