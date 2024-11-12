The Super League transfer market will spring into life much, much earlier than usual when it comes to players who are in the final year of their contracts due to a radical change in rules.

Previously clubs have only been allowed to officially discuss terms with off-contract players from other clubs in May, but this year, that deadline will move all the way forward to December 1: meaning that dozens and dozens of players can start discussing their plans for 2026 before a ball has even been kicked in 2025.

This year, there are over 120 players across the 12 Super League clubs who are in that position – meaning that things are about to get incredibly interesting on the transfer front much earlier than usual.

Here is every single player who is entering the 2025 campaign with one year left on their deals – and as is traditional at Love Rugby League, this list will be updated as deals get done.

Castleford Tigers: 10

Luke Hooley, Josh Simm, Liam Watts, George Lawler, Joe Westerman, George Griffin, Rowan Milnes, Josh Hodson, Sylvester Namo, Will Tate.

Catalans Dragons: 13

Julian Bousquet, Alrix Da Costa, Theo Fages, Matthieu Laguerre, Arthur Mourgue, Tevita Pangai Jr, Arthur Romano, Chris Satae, Paul Séguier, Tariq Sims, Bayley Sironen, Sam Tomkins, Tanguy Zenon.

Huddersfield Giants: 10

Aidan McGowan, Connor Carr, Harvey Livett, Jack Bibby, Jake Bibby, Joe Greenwood, Leroy Cudjoe, Sam Halsall, Thomas Deakin, Zac Woolford.

Hull FC: 14

Jack Ashworth, Harvey Barron, Denive Balmforth, Tom Briscoe, Zach Jebson, Will Gardiner, Matty Laidlaw, Jordan Lane, Ligi Sao, Morgan Smith, Nick Staveley, Liam Tindall (one-year option), Cobie Wainhouse, Jack Walker.

Hull KR: 9

Niall Evalds, Sauaso Sue, Dean Hadley, AJ Wallace, Tyrone May, Connor Barley, Neil Tchamambe, Michael McIlorum, Jared Waerea-Hargreaves.

Leeds Rhinos: 9

James Bentley, Matt Frawley, Morgan Gannon, Tom Holroyd, Sam Lisone, James McDonnell, Tom Nicholson-Watton, Mikołaj Oledzki, Ryan Hall.

Leigh Leopards: 12

Gareth O’Brien, Josh Charnley, Lachlan Lam, Edwin Ipape, Jack Hughes, Dan Norman, Frankie Halton, Ben Nakubuwai, Ben McNamara, Keanan Brand, Nathan Wilde, Kavan Rothwell.

Salford Red Devils: 18

Tim Lafai, Deon Cross (option for 2026), Brad Singleton (option for 2026), King Vuniyayawa, Kallum Watkins, Chris Atkin, Loghan Lewis, Jack Ormondroyd, Ben Hellewell, Matty Foster, Kai Morgan, Chris Hankinson, Joe Mellor, Jayden Nikorima, Harvey Wilson, Chris Hill, Jamie Pye, Nathan Connell.

St Helens: 16

Jon Bennison, Matty Lees (option for 2026), Joe Batchelor, Morgan Knowles, Moses Mbye, James Bell, Agnatius Paasi, Jake Wingfield (option for 2026), Matt Whitley, Ben Davies, Jake Burns, Dayon Sambou, Will Roberts, Jonny Vaughan, Leon Cowen, Tee Ritson.

Wakefield Trinity: 8

Renouf Atoni, Luke Bain, Noah Booth, Max Jowitt, Jay Pitts, Josh Rourke (one-year extension option), Matty Russell, Lachlan Walmsley.

Warrington Wolves: 8

Toby King, Rodrick Tai, Paul Vaughan, Sam Powell, Zane Musgrove, Jordan Crowther, Stefan Ratchford, Connor Wrench.

Wigan Warriors: 5

Adam Keighran, Liam Byrne, Willie Isa, Liam Farrell, Jacob Douglas.

