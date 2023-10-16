Sportword: Play daily rugby league word game on Planet Sport

Planet Sport’s Sportword challenges you to guess rugby league and other sport-related words within six attempts.

As you might have guessed, it’s the rugby league version we’re hosting here on loverugbyleague.com, adding to our other rugby league quizzes you already enjoy.

This quiz is updated daily, so make sure to bookmark this page for a brand new teaser every day.

How to play

Simply put, you have six attempts to guess a rugby league-related word. There will be a clue for each one to focus your mind a little.

Type in your first guess then hit enter. Each tile will change colour to indicate if the letter is in the correct position, elsewhere in the word or does not appear at all. A green tile means the letter is in the correct position; an orange tile means the letter is elsewhere in the word; a grey tile means that letter is not in the word at all.

If you are struggling, you will see a hint button that becomes available from your fourth attempt. Clicking it will reveal a tile, though note this is only available to logged-in users.

You can also click Give Up if you’re really struggling and just want to be put out of your misery. It’s not one for the purists, but it’s nice to have the option!

As with all our other rugby league quizzes, we also have a leaderboard that ranks players by the number of attempts and time they required to guess the correct word.

More Sportword games

