Super League ins and outs for 2025: Every confirmed signing and departure

Plenty of deals have already been officially confirmed for next year with numerous players’ futures being confirmed. Here, keep up to date with every confirmed Super League signing and departure already announced for 2025 with our full list.

Note: Only moves which are permanent for 2025, or will become permanent in 2025, are included.

Essentially, anyone who will end the 2024 season permanently contracted to one club and won’t be at that same club in 2025 will be included.

Castleford Tigers

Ins: Innes Senior (Huddersfield), Louis Senior (Hull KR)

Outs: Danny Richardson (TBC)

TIGERS EXCLUSIVE: Castleford Tigers director of rugby explains recruitment plans for 2025 and admits IMG challenge

Catalans Dragons

Ins: Tommy Makinson (St Helens), Nick Cotric (Canberra Raiders), Ollie Partington (Salford), Elliott Whitehead (Canberra Raiders), Luke Keary (Sydney Roosters)

Outs: Mike McMeeken (Wakefield Trinity), Tom Johnstone (Wakefield Trinity), Jordan Abdull (loan ending), Tom Davies, Micky McIlorum (both Hull KR)

Huddersfield Giants

Ins: Tom Burgess (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Outs: Innes Senior (Castleford), Esan Marsters (Salford), Olly Russell (Wakefield)

GIANTS: Inside the deal – How Huddersfield Giants secured the signature of Tom Burgess

Hull FC

Ins: John Asiata (Leigh), Jordan Abdull (Hull KR), Amir Bourouh (Salford), Zak Hardaker, Oliver Holmes, Ed Chamberlain (all Leigh)

Outs: Cam Scott (Wakefield)

Hull KR

Ins: Jared Waerea-Hargreaves (Sydney Roosters), Tom Davies (Catalans), Eribe Doro (Bradford Bulls), Bill Leyland (London), Micky McIlorum (Catalans)

Outs: Ryan Hall (Leeds), Louis Senior (Castleford), Jordan Abdull (Hull FC), Matt Parcell (TBC), Reiss Butterworth (TBC)

ROBINS EXCLUSIVE: Departing Hull KR star offered to Super League clubs for 2025

Leeds Rhinos

Ins: Ryan Hall (Hull KR)

Outs: None confirmed

Leigh Leopards

Ins: David Armstrong (Newcastle Knights)

Outs: John Asiata (Hull FC), Tom Amone (Canterbury Bulldogs), Kai O’Donnell (North Queensland Cowboys), Zak Hardaker, Oliver Holmes, Ed Chamberlain (all Hull FC)

LEOPARDS: Leigh Leopards’ eye-catching line-up for 2025 if all rumoured targets sign and key men are retained

London Broncos

Ins: None confirmed

Outs: Bill Leyland (Hull KR)

Salford Red Devils

Ins: Esan Marsters (Huddersfield)

Outs: Amir Bourouh (Hull FC), Ollie Partington (Catalans)

RED DEVILS: NextGen – The Salford Red Devils prospect with the unconventional route to Super League

St Helens

Ins: None confirmed

Outs: Lewis Dodd (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Tommy Makinson (Catalans)

Warrington Wolves

Ins: None confirmed

Outs: Matty Nicholson (Canberra Raiders)

WIRE EXCLUSIVE: Warrington Wolves chief makes Sam Burgess contract admission amidst NRL speculation

Wigan Warriors

Ins: None confirmed

Outs: None confirmed