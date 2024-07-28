Super League ins and outs for 2025: Every confirmed signing and departure
Plenty of deals have already been officially confirmed for next year with numerous players’ futures being confirmed. Here, keep up to date with every confirmed Super League signing and departure already announced for 2025 with our full list.
Note: Only moves which are permanent for 2025, or will become permanent in 2025, are included.
Essentially, anyone who will end the 2024 season permanently contracted to one club and won’t be at that same club in 2025 will be included.
Castleford Tigers
Ins: Innes Senior (Huddersfield), Louis Senior (Hull KR)
Outs: Danny Richardson (TBC)
Catalans Dragons
Ins: Tommy Makinson (St Helens), Nick Cotric (Canberra Raiders), Ollie Partington (Salford), Elliott Whitehead (Canberra Raiders), Luke Keary (Sydney Roosters)
Outs: Mike McMeeken (Wakefield Trinity), Tom Johnstone (Wakefield Trinity), Jordan Abdull (loan ending), Tom Davies, Micky McIlorum (both Hull KR)
Huddersfield Giants
Ins: Tom Burgess (South Sydney Rabbitohs)
Outs: Innes Senior (Castleford), Esan Marsters (Salford), Olly Russell (Wakefield)
Hull FC
Ins: John Asiata (Leigh), Jordan Abdull (Hull KR), Amir Bourouh (Salford), Zak Hardaker, Oliver Holmes, Ed Chamberlain (all Leigh)
Outs: Cam Scott (Wakefield)
Hull KR
Ins: Jared Waerea-Hargreaves (Sydney Roosters), Tom Davies (Catalans), Eribe Doro (Bradford Bulls), Bill Leyland (London), Micky McIlorum (Catalans)
Outs: Ryan Hall (Leeds), Louis Senior (Castleford), Jordan Abdull (Hull FC), Matt Parcell (TBC), Reiss Butterworth (TBC)
Leeds Rhinos
Ins: Ryan Hall (Hull KR)
Outs: None confirmed
Leigh Leopards
Ins: David Armstrong (Newcastle Knights)
Outs: John Asiata (Hull FC), Tom Amone (Canterbury Bulldogs), Kai O’Donnell (North Queensland Cowboys), Zak Hardaker, Oliver Holmes, Ed Chamberlain (all Hull FC)
London Broncos
Ins: None confirmed
Outs: Bill Leyland (Hull KR)
Salford Red Devils
Ins: Esan Marsters (Huddersfield)
Outs: Amir Bourouh (Hull FC), Ollie Partington (Catalans)
St Helens
Ins: None confirmed
Outs: Lewis Dodd (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Tommy Makinson (Catalans)
Warrington Wolves
Ins: None confirmed
Outs: Matty Nicholson (Canberra Raiders)
Wigan Warriors
Ins: None confirmed
Outs: None confirmed