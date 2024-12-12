Hull KR and PNG star’s nephew signed to NRL club at just 15 years old
The nephew of Hull KR and Papua New Guinea star Rhyse Martin has been signed to the development pathways of NRL club South Sydney Rabbitohs at the age of just 15.
Malakai Martin is a forward currently playing for Townsville Blackhawks, a club with whom the Rabbitohs established a partnership earlier this year.
And the Bunnies have given out a scholarship for 2025 to Martin, who is eligible to feature for PNG like his uncle. He is also the nephew of another NRL player, Travis Waddell.
He will now play Queensland Rugby League under-16s in 2025 with the Blackhawks but more importantly, has access to all of the Rabbitohs’ developmental systems as part of the arrangement between the two clubs. One more Townsville player will be given a similar scholarship – but Martin is the first.
Rabbitohs pathway recruitment manager Brent Hill said: “We spotted Malakai playing for Kirwan State High School against the Junior Bunnies in an under 16s development game earlier this year, and he was very impressive.
“He won the man-of-the-match award that day and he has continued to show that he is willing to work hard and learn from his coaches to achieve his goals. Malakai will continue his development by playing for the Blackhawks in Townsville and for his school at Kirwan State High.
“This will allow him to develop his game whilst staying at home under the guidance of the Blackhawks’ and Rabbitohs’ coaching staff.
“It has proven to be a successful program in south-east Queensland and we look forward to kicking off our north Queensland EPPD program with these first two scholarships ahead of the start of 2025.”
Rhyse Martin has just switched clubs to the Robins for 2025, following an impressive spell at Leeds Rhinos in recent years. And it appears there is another member of the family well on their way to reaching the pinnacle of the sport.
