Hull KR and PNG star’s nephew signed to NRL club at just 15 years old

The nephew of Hull KR and Papua New Guinea star Rhyse Martin has been signed to the development pathways of NRL club South Sydney Rabbitohs at the age of just 15.

Malakai Martin is a forward currently playing for Townsville Blackhawks, a club with whom the Rabbitohs established a partnership earlier this year.

And the Bunnies have given out a scholarship for 2025 to Martin, who is eligible to feature for PNG like his uncle. He is also the nephew of another NRL player, Travis Waddell.

He will now play Queensland Rugby League under-16s in 2025 with the Blackhawks but more importantly, has access to all of the Rabbitohs’ developmental systems as part of the arrangement between the two clubs. One more Townsville player will be given a similar scholarship – but Martin is the first.