The off-season may only be a few weeks old – but things are already beginning to ramp up for 2025 when it comes to superstar imports landing in England.

A number of big names have already flown in to prepare for life in Super League getting underway next year – and now, the biggest of them all – in terms of both reputation and stature – has joined the fun.

Hull KR’s new signing, Sydney Roosters and NRL icon Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, has officially touched down in the UK on Wednesday to begin life as a Rovers player.

And any Robins fans wanting to get the first glimpse of Waerea-Hargreaves in his new colours will not be disappointed by what the club posted on social media on Wednesday afternoon.

The New Zealand international has agreed a one-year deal with Rovers for the 2025 campaign, marking an end to his legendary and lengthy career in the NRL.

He is set to add a huge wealth of experience to a Rovers pack that already stood out as one of the strongest in Super League in 2024, as the club made it all the way to their maiden Super League Grand Final.

And he will now compliment the likes of Jesse Sue and Kelepi Tanginoa as another monstrous addition to Willie Peters’ forward options.

Rovers have also signed the likes of Catalans Dragons pair Michael McIlorum and Tom Davies for the 2025 campaign – but there is no doubting Waerea-Hargreaves’ arrival is the most headline-grabbing of them all.

And he is now in England ahead of the club’s return to pre-season training later this month.

