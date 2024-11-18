2025 rugby league pre-season friendlies including dates, times and venues
Keep up to date with every club’s confirmed pre-season schedule ahead of the 2025 season: including dates, kick-off times and venues.
It’s that time of year again when clubs start to announce their pre-season matches ahead of the upcoming campaign.
Here, Love Rugby League provides an up to date list of every pre-season match as and when they’re announced.
2025 rugby league pre-season fixtures and results
Boxing Day, December 26
Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity – AMT Headingley, 11:30am
Friday, January 10
Quentin Laulu Togaga’e testimonial: Sheffield Eagles v Castleford Tigers – Millennium Stadium (Featherstone), 7:30pm
Sunday, January 12
Law Cup: Oldham v Rochdale Hornets – Boundary Park, 3pm
Sunday, January 19
Doncaster v Sheffield Eagles – Eco-Power Stadium, 3pm
Friday, January 24
Luke Gale testimonial: Wakefield Trinity v Castleford Tigers – The DIY Kitchens Stadium (KO TBC)
Saturday, January 25
Amsterdam Challenge: Hull KR v York Knights – NRCA Stadium, 2:30pm
Morgan Knowles testimonial: St Helens v Salford Red Devils, 3pm
Sunday, January 26
Ash Handley testimonial: Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors – AMT Headingley, 3pm
Saturday, February 1
Joe Westerman testimonial: Castleford Tigers v Hull FC – The Mend-A-Hose Jungle, 3pm
More friendly games will be added if and when they are announced by the clubs.
