2025 rugby league pre-season friendlies including dates, times and venues

Keep up to date with every club’s confirmed pre-season schedule ahead of the 2025 season: including dates, kick-off times and venues.

It’s that time of year again when clubs start to announce their pre-season matches ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Here, Love Rugby League provides an up to date list of every pre-season match as and when they’re announced.

2025 rugby league pre-season fixtures and results

Boxing Day, December 26

Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity – AMT Headingley, 11:30am

Friday, January 10

Quentin Laulu Togaga’e testimonial: Sheffield Eagles v Castleford Tigers – Millennium Stadium (Featherstone), 7:30pm

Sunday, January 12

Law Cup: Oldham v Rochdale Hornets – Boundary Park, 3pm

Sunday, January 19

Doncaster v Sheffield Eagles – Eco-Power Stadium, 3pm

Friday, January 24

Luke Gale testimonial: Wakefield Trinity v Castleford Tigers – The DIY Kitchens Stadium (KO TBC)

Saturday, January 25

Amsterdam Challenge: Hull KR v York Knights – NRCA Stadium, 2:30pm

Morgan Knowles testimonial: St Helens v Salford Red Devils, 3pm

Sunday, January 26

Ash Handley testimonial: Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors – AMT Headingley, 3pm

Saturday, February 1

Joe Westerman testimonial: Castleford Tigers v Hull FC – The Mend-A-Hose Jungle, 3pm

More friendly games will be added if and when they are announced by the clubs.

