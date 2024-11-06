Castleford Tigers’ all-time Super League 13 with FOUR Man of Steel winners named

During the off-season here at LoveRugbyLeague, we’re going to be bringing you some all-time Super League 13s – with Castleford Tigers first up!

The Tigers were involved in Super League’s inaugural season back in 1996 and have spent just two years outside of the top-flight since then.

Grand Finalists in 2017, Cas went on to reach the play-off semi-finals in each of the following two campaigns. They also reached the Challenge Cup final in both 2014 and 2021.

Over 340 players have taken to the field for the Fords to date in the summer era, with some incredible talents gracing the field at The Jungle over the years.

Without further ado, here is our take on an all-time Castleford Super League XIII…

1. Luke Dorn

Luke Dorn in action for Castleford Tigers in 2016

Dorn, now 42, first arrived at The Jungle in 2008. After just one season, he moved on to Harlequins, but would return to the Tigers in 2014 to round off his professional career, featuring in a Challenge Cup final defeat to Leeds Rhinos.

Across those two stints, the Australian ace scored 62 tries in 85 appearances, becoming a fans’ favourite. In addition to Cas and Harlequins (London), the back also donned a shirt in the British game for Salford – then City Reds.

2. Greg Eden

Greg Eden in action for Castleford Tigers in 2023

One-time England Knights international Eden donned a shirt for his hometown club 122 times across two stints, featuring three times at the very beginning of his career and then 119 times in seven seasons towards the end having returned from a stint in the NRL with Brisbane Broncos.

Still playing now at Featherstone Rovers, the veteran – who will turn 34 later this month – scored a whopping 112 tries for the Tigers, playing at full-back in their Grand Final defeat to Leeds in 2017.

3. Michael Eagar

Michael Eagar in action for Castleford Tigers in 2002

It was a toss up between Eagar and Jake Webster, but we’ve opted for the New South Wales-born three-time Ireland international. Now 51, Eagar too had two separate stints at The Jungle, amassing 151 appearances for the Tigers and scoring 69 tries in the process.

First arriving in 1999 from Warrington Wolves, Eagar spent four seasons with Cas before departing for Hull FC. He would eventually return to West Yorkshire in July 2005, playing the final eight games of his career for the Fords.

4. Michael Shenton

Michael Shenton warms up ahead of a Castleford Tigers game in 2021

Academy product Shenton spent all bar two seasons of his 18-year playing career with Cas, moving to St Helens in 2011 but returning to The Jungle in 2013. Earning 12 caps for England, Shenton had made over 400 appearances at senior level by the time he hung up his boots in 2021, and 347 of those came in a Tigers shirt.

He remains the club’s highest appearance maker in the summer era, and their highest try-scorer in that same period. Shenton is now 38, and after a couple of years in Hull FC’s youth coaching setup, he’s now an assistant coach at Wakefield Trinity.

5. Denny Solomona

Denny Solomona celebrates a try during Castleford Tigers’ win at Magic Weekend in 2015

Auckland-born Solomona, 31, joined Cas ahead of the 2015 campaign following London’s relegation from Super League. The prolific winger, a one-time Samoa international, scored an eye-watering 60 tries in 44 appearances across all competitions over the two seasons which followed.

His haul of 40 in 2016 remains Super League’s highest-ever return in a single season, and earned the flier a big money move over to rugby union with Sale Sharks. Representing England in union in 2017, he returned to the Southern Hemisphere in 2022 and is now playing for Kiwi outfit North Harbour.

6. Rangi Chase

Rangi Chase in action for Castleford Tigers in 2017

Tricky playmaker Chase enjoyed two stints at The Jungle, featuring 144 times for Cas in total and scoring 48 tries. The 38-year-old featured more often for the Tigers than any of the other eight clubs he represented during a career which saw him star on both sides of the globe.

Crowned Super League’s Man of Steel in 2011, the Dannevirke native played a game apiece for the New Zealand Māori and The Exiles as well as 12 appearances in an England shirt.

7. Luke Gale

Luke Gale in action for Castleford Tigers in 2015

Half-back Gale also won the Man of Steel during his time as a Castleford player, scooping the honour in 2017 en-route to the Grand Final. Joining the Tigers in 2015 and leaving in 2019, he scored 978 points – including the one which sent them to Old Trafford with THAT drop goal in the semi-final against St Helens.

An 11-time England international, Gale is now 36 and has just hung up his boots following a two-year stint at Wakefield. His 389th and last career appearance came in Trinity’s Championship Grand Final victory against Toulouse Olympique last month.

8. Dean Sampson

Dean Sampson (ball in hand) in action for Castleford Tigers in 2002

Wrecking ball Sampson was always going to feature in this team. He started his career with local side Stanley Rangers, but joined Cas in 1986 and didn’t leave the club on a permanent basis until 2005! Playing over 400 games for the Tigers, including over 150 in the Super League era, he gained international honours for both England and Great Britain.

The powerhouse is now 57 and hung up his boots following a stint Down Under which saw him don a shirt for both the Gold Coast Chargers (now Titans) and Parramatta Eels. After retirement, he spent time in the youth coaching ranks with the Fords and Hull KR.

9. Paul McShane

Castleford Tigers legend Paul McShane walks out with his children as he is given a guard of honour ahead of his final game at The Jungle

Both Daryl Clark and McShane were named Man of Steel during their time as Cas players, but the latter hooker gets the nod in this XIII because of his longevity and certified club legend status.Arriving at The Jungle in July 2015, McShane made 223 appearances for the Tigers, featuring in a Challenge Cup final as well as a Grand Final and going on to be named club captain.

The three-time England international veteran, who will turn 35 later this month, only left the club at the end of the season just gone. His next move is unconfirmed as yet, but he has been strongly linked with Championship outfit York.

10. Grant Millington

Grant Millington in action for Castleford Tigers in 2021

The last spot in our front-row was a toss up between Millington and Andy Lynch, but it’s the Australian that pips it for us. He arrived at The Jungle in 2012 from NRL outfit Canterbury Bulldogs, and went on to feature 244 times for Cas, earning himself cult hero status.

Named in the Super League Dream Team as the Fords reached the Grand Final in 2017, he eventually hung up his boots at the end of the 2021 campaign where the professional game is concerned. The forward, now 37, returned Down Under and linked up with Country Rugby League side Western Suburbs Red Devils.

11. Oli Holmes

Oliver Holmes in action for Castleford Tigers in 2021

32-year-old Holmes, born in Altofts, began his career with Cas and made 229 appearances for the club. Scoring a try at Wembley against Leeds in 2014, he would go on to earn an England cap and eventually depart The Jungle at the end of the 2021 season.

Going on to lift the Challenge Cup with Leigh in 2023 following a brief stint at Warrington, Holmes has just left the Leopards and will join Hull FC ahead of the 2025 campaign.

12. Michael Smith

Michael Smith (ball in hand) in action for Castleford Tigers in 2001

Two-time Kiwi international Smith spent five years with Cas across two stints, joining them from Canterbury Bulldogs in 1998 and spending a sole season at The Jungle before eventually returning in February 2001.

Previously involved in rugby union with North Harbour, the 48-year-old was a sensation for the Tigers – scoring 34 tries in 130 appearances. After leaving the Fords in 2005, he spent time with both Hull KR and Barrow Raiders before heading home.

13. Adrian Vowles

Adrian Vowles in action for Castleford Tigers in 1999

Cunnamulla-born loose forward Vowles was the first Cas player to be crowned Super League’s Man of Steel, earning the accolade in 1999 on the back of a campaign which saw the Tigers get within 80 minutes of a maiden Old Trafford appearance.

Like many in this team, the 53-year-old enjoyed two stints at The Jungle – playing 148 games in total and representing Scotland four times via his heritage. In-between those two stints, he spent time with both Leeds and Wakefield, eventually round off his professional career back with the Fords before returning Down Under.

Head coach: Daryl Powell

Daryl Powell pictured during his time in charge of Castleford Tigers

This was the easiest selection! 59-year-old Powell may be heading up West Yorkshire foes Wakefield now, but he’ll never lose his iconic stature back at The Jungle.

Coaching Cas between 2013 and 2021, the veteran coach – who was named the Super League Coach of the Year in 2014 – led the Tigers to two Challenge Cup finals and a Grand Final, with the latter on the back of lifting the 2017 Super League Leaders’ Shield.

Taking charge of more than 200 Fords games, he had a win percentage of circa 60%, which is very good going.

Having headed up Keighley Cougars, Leeds, Featherstone, Warrington, Ireland and rugby union outfit Leeds Tykes as well as Cas and Wakefield, he’s now overseen more than 550 games in total as a coach.

