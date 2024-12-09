There has been plenty of backlash among rugby league supporters about the sport’s omission from this year’s shortlist for BBC Sports Personality of the Year: but all hope is not lost yet.

In truth, a shortlist which includes Olympians that entertained the nation throughout Paris 2024 and the likes of Jude Bellingham looks meaty enough to nudge out any possibility of a rugby league inclusion. But there is one man who you would hope is front and centre of any awards night later this month.

Anyone who has even attempted to shuffle around a Parkrun on a Saturday morning would have a deep understanding of what Kevin Sinfield has just put his body through yet again over the past week. Even those who’ve never attempted to run would appreciate and respect it.

Ultra-marathon after ultra-marathon, day after day – with a torn muscle in his lower leg to boot. These are the acts of a man who is as selfless as they come and is willing to do whatever it takes to help people who are in need.

It certainly hasn’t hindered his cause to captivate the attention of the mainstream public to work in rugby union, a sport where the spotlight – rightly or wrongly – shines brighter than it does in league. But Sinfield is now becoming a man who will not be remembered as a rugby league player: he will be remembered as a man who has changed lives for the better.

There have been so many moments which have stuck out over the last week. The embrace he gave son Jack on the final day of this year’s challenge was one, as was his emotional response live on TV to being told the £777,777 target had been met. It currently sits at well over £1.1million. Then, the revelation towards the end that he had been doing all this injured. Nobody would have judged Sinfield if he had withdrawn. But he is not built that way.

The BBC have been with Sinfield on every step of this journey, giving it wonderful and fully merited air-time over the last week or so. Surely it is only right that he is given due recognition by the broadcaster when the awards take place on December 17 in Salford, not least given how this latest challenge is the first Sinfield has attempted since Rob Burrow passed away.

There are plenty of awards Sinfield could win: but one sticks out in particular for a number of reasons. Two years ago, Burrow won the Helen Rollason Award – which is given for outstanding achievement in the face of adversity. A worthy winner if there ever was one.

The award has been given to individuals who have undertaken incredible fundraising feats before outside of Burrow, too. Sinfield’s name feels as though it is etched on that award in 2024.

He would probably not want the award: Sinfield is legitimately and genuinely one of the most selfless individuals you could ever wish to meet. But it would underline how he is making a difference for the better long after his playing days have drawn to a close.

It was the late, great Burrow who told us that in a world full of adversity we must dare to dream. But Sinfield is teaching us an equally important lesson: in a world increasingly filled with hate and tension, we must rally round those we love most when they need us.

We are now past a stage where we hope Sinfield is honoured at the awards later this month. It’s now almost certainly mandatory they honour a man who has transcended the sport he became famous for playing. Sinfield is no longer just a rugby league great: he is one of society’s great people, too.

Rugby league has long since demanded mainstream attention. It would be nothing short of a travesty if one of the sport’s favourite sons was not honoured in some form now.

And beyond that? One word, three letters: Sir.