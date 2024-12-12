Leeds Rhinos’ ICONIC all-time Super League Dream Team including Golden Generation legends

Leeds Rhinos are undoubtedly one of England’s elite clubs, with the West Yorkshire giants enjoying trophy-laden success over the Super League era.

The Rhinos have won eight Super League Grand Finals, three League Leaders’ Shields, four Challenge Cups and three World Club Challenge titles over the summer era: and are certainly up there with Wigan Warriors and St Helens in being Super League’s most dominant forces.

Leeds may not have had too much to cheer about in recent years: but the previous success the club has enjoyed can’t be denied.

The Rhinos have had some absolute legends of the game over the years, who have pulled on the blue and amber jersey and represented it with distinction.

Here’s our take on the greatest 17 to have played for Leeds in the Super League era – with some selection headaches made throughout, and we’ve had to even leave out some iconic club figures…

1. Zak Hardaker

Some people forget just how good Hardaker was in his first spell with Leeds. He made the Super League Dream Team at fullback in 2014 and 2015 whilst being named the Steve Prescott Man of Steel in 2015.

In total, the former England international scored 69 tries in 173 appearances for the Rhinos.

2. Ash Handley

We weighed up Scott Donald and Mark Calderwood for the first wing spot: but we’ve given the nod to current co-captain Handley, who has developed into one of Super League’s premiere wingers over the last couple of years.

The England international has scored 127 tries in 212 appearances in blue and amber to date. A world-class modern day winger.

RELATED: Leeds Rhinos coach Brad Arthur appoints co-captains for 2025 with reasons outlined

3. Kallum Watkins

Watkins was one of Super League’s leading centres for the best part of a decade whilst he was at Headingley between 2007 and 2019, scoring 132 tries in 259 appearances for the club.

The 29-time England international won six Super League titles, two League Leaders’ Shields, two Challenge Cups and a World Club Challenge title with Leeds.

He has since developed into one of the competition’s top back-rowers with Salford Red Devils.

4. Keith Senior

We couldn’t do a Leeds Rhinos Dream Team and leave Senior out, could we?

The Huddersfield-born centre arrived at Leeds in 1999 from Sheffield Eagles and he would go on to spend 13 seasons with the club, scoring 171 tries in 365 appearances.

Senior, who won 43 international caps, is one of the best centres of the Super League era: without a doubt.

5. Ryan Hall

Hall has been there and done it. He is one of Super League’s greatest wingers having scored 295 tries in 436 games for both Leeds and Hull KR.

The former England international will return to Headingley for a career swan song in 2025 to which he will no doubt receive a warm reception in his first game back at Headingley with the blue and amber jumper on. A bonafide Rhinos legend.

DON’T MISS: 2025 rugby league pre-season friendlies including dates, times and venues

6. Danny McGuire

You already knew who were going to be in the halves in this Rhinos Dream Team, didn’t you?

McGuire is one of the best half-backs to grace Super League, having enjoyed a stellar career with the Rhinos before spending the final two years of his playing days with Hull KR.

The former Great Britain and England international scored 267 tries in 426 games for Leeds: a staggering number considering he was a half-back.

7. Rob Burrow

An incredible player on the field but an even better human being off it.

The No. 7 shirt at the Rhinos has become iconic because of Burrow’s inspiring displays for the Rhinos, scoring 196 tries and kicking 157 goals in 492 appearances between 2001 and 2017. He might have been the smallest person on the field: but he used that to his advantage.

Burrow passed away back in June after a long battle with motor neurone disease: but he did so much to raise funds and awareness for the MND community during his fight alongside his good friend Kevin Sinfield.

Burrow was simply inspirational and his beautiful family, too.

8. Barrie McDermott

The Rhinos have been blessed to have so many powerful forwards over the Super League era: but we’ve had to go with big Barrie Mac as a starting front-rower.

The former Great Britain and Ireland icon spent 11 seasons at Headingley, racking up 283 appearances in the famous blue and amber.

One of the most destructive ball carriers you are ever likely to see. Not many fancied tackling him one-on-one!

MY ULTIMATE TEAM: Barrie McDermott names his greatest 13 including Wigan, Leeds, Great Britain stars

9. Danny Buderus

The former Australia international may have only spent three seasons at Leeds between 2009 and 2011: but what an impact he made in Super League.

Buderus was brilliant at the Rhinos, making 82 appearances across his three-year Headingley spell. He was a fans’ favourite during his time at the Rhinos before he returned to Newcastle Knights.

10. Jamie Peacock

We are at risk of sounding like a broken record: but Peacock became a mainstay of the Rhinos forward for the best part of a decade and is a bonafide Leeds legend.

The former Great Britain and England stalwart enjoyed 10 successful seasons with the West Yorkshire club, helping the Rhinos win six Super League titles, two Challenge Cups, two League Leaders’ Shields and two World Club Challenge titles.

A magnificent prop who also played a fair bit in the back-row. One of England’s very best.

11. Gaz Ellis

Ellis served every club he represented with distinction, having played for Wakefield, Leeds, Wests Tigers and Hull FC over his illustrious career.

The former Great Britain and England star arrived at Leeds ahead of the 2005 season from Wakefield: and made 123 appearances across four seasons before heading to the NRL with Wests Tigers.

One of the best back-rowers the British game has produced, without question.

LRL RECOMMENDS: Every Super League club’s quota situation with only TWO clubs left with space

12. Jamie Jones-Buchanan

Jamie Jones-Buchanan is Leeds Rhinos. Cut him open and he’ll bleed blue and amber. The club is in his veins.

The Bramley-born back-rower was a proud one-club man during his career, playing 421 games for the Rhinos over 21 seasons in the professional game. What an innings from JJB.

13. Kevin Sinfield

What more can be said about this man? Superhuman efforts on and off the field.

Sinfield was one-club man during his rugby league career, scoring 86 tries, kicking 1,792 goals and nailing 39 drop goals in 521 Leeds appearances, racking up a record of 3,967 points. Astonishing.

And what he has gone on to do post-career in raising funds and awareness for the MND community is just inspiring. We’re running out of superlatives for Sinfield.

RELATED: Kevin Sinfield’s ‘heroic’ exploits must be recognised at BBC Sports Personality of the Year: and beyond

Bench

14. Iestyn Harris

Harris arrived at Leeds from Warrington, scoring 65 tries and kicking 594 goals in 139 appearances across five seasons with the Rhinos before moving to Welsh rugby union.

The dual-code Wales international played predominantly as a half-back during his time with Leeds: but was also comfortable playing at fullback, so that’s why we’re using him as utility option from the bench in our hypothetical Dream Team!

Harris was named Man of Steel in 1998 and made the Super League Dream Team in 1998 and 1999 whilst donning the blue and amber jersey.

15. Kylie Leuluai

Leuluai is quite possibly up there in the debate of Super League’s best-ever overseas signings. He served the Rhinos with absolute distinction during his nine seasons at Headingley between 2007 and 2015.

The former New Zealand Māori and Samoa international racked up 265 appearances during a trophy-laden stint with Leeds.

16. Adrian Morley

The Salfordian began his career with the Rhinos in 1995 and spent six seasons with the cub before heading to the NRL where he became a household name with the Sydney Roosters.

Morley started out as a back-rower before later transitioning into one of the most feared front-rowers in the game.

Again, like so many others in this Dream Team, Morley is one of the greatest players the British game has produced in the summer era.

Morley made the Super League Dream Team four times throughout his career and won 53 international caps for Great Britain and England.

People might be wondering why we’re not starting Morley – but we’ve put him on the bench due to his versatility of being able to play front-row and back-row!

MY ULTIMATE TEAM: Adrian Morley’s best 13 from players he’s played alongside including Wigan Warriors, Leeds Rhinos icons

17. Ali Lauitiiti

Rounding off our Leeds Rhinos all-time Super League Dream Team is the one and only Lauitiiti.

The former New Zealand and Samoa powerhouse carried made the ball look like a peanut with his one-hand carries. A phenomenal forward who, like the aforementioned Leuluai, is one of Super League’s best-ever imports.

Lauitiiti scored 64 tries in 200 games for the Rhinos before spending the final four years of his stellar career with Wakefield.

READ NEXT

👉 Every Super League club’s best transfer decision of 2024 with Hull FC, Hull KR masterstrokes named

👉 Warrington Wolves’ incredible strongest 2025 line-up after PNG star’s arrival

👉 Where Are They Now? The 9 Wigan players from Matt Peet’s first game no longer at the Warriors