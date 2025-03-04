Sky Sports pundit Jon Wells is the latest expert to select his Super League Team of the Week following Round Three’s fixtures: which included some huge results for a number of teams.

The headline result was Wigan Warriors’ stunning victory against Warrington Wolves in Las Vegas: and perhaps unsurprisingly, the reigning Super League champions feature heavily in Wells’ 13 standout players.

But they aren’t the only club who feature prominently. Leigh Leopards continued their flawless start to the new campaign with a third successive victory, this time defeating Catalans Dragons despite missing a number of key players. And Adrian Lam’s side also have plenty of names in Wells’ side!

There’s also inclusions from the likes of St Helens and Hull KR – but it is the Warriors and the Leopards who dominate this week’s pick from Wells.

And it’s Wigan who start off this week’s team, with Wells selecting Jai Field at fullback after another imperious display at Allegiant Stadium.

There’s three more Warriors players in a star-studded backline, too. Liam Marshall was typically brilliant and capped his fine performance in the win over Warrington with a try – while it’s an all-Wigan half-back pairing!

Bevan French was the standout player against the Wolves, but Wells has also selected his half-back partner, Harry Smith, alongside him for his performance in the same game.

Leigh also have plenty of representation in Wells’ backline, with Umyla Hanley in at centre for his hat-trick against Catalans, along with Keanan Brand on the wing.

The final member of the backline is St Helens youngster Harry Robertson, who continues to catch the eye with his displays at centre.

St Helens have another member of their squad in the pack, with Curtis Sironen in the back-row. And there’s three more Leigh players in the forwards!

Owen Trout and Isaac Liu both did huge minutes for the Leopards against Catalans, as did hooker Edwin Ipape, who continues to impress at the start of 2025.

Hull KR forward Jesse Sue was outstanding against Salford Red Devils, earning him the final spot in the front row.

And the last spot in the team? Well, it has to go to Wigan Warriors superstar Junior Nsemba who was once again brilliant in Las Vegas!

Jon Wells’ Team of the Week: Jai Field (Wigan Warriors), Keanan Brand, Umyla Hanley (both Leigh Leopards), Harry Robertson (St Helens), Liam Marshall, Bevan French, Harry Smith (all Wigan Warriors), Owen Trout, Edwin Ipape (both Leigh Leopards), Jesse Sue (Hull KR), Junior Nsemba (Wigan Warriors), Curtis Sironen (St Helens), Isaac Liu (Leigh Leopards)

