Legendary Great Britain enforcer Adrian Morley is our latest guest on My Ultimate Team, this season’s new feature on Love Rugby League.

Morley starred for Leeds, Sydney Roosters, Bradford, Warrington and Salford over a glittering 20-year career that saw him win Grand Finals in both England and Australia and represent Great Britain and England with distinction.

“Moz” also became a cult hero for his sending off after just 12 seconds of the Ashes clash with Australia in 2003.

Here, Morley exclusively gives Love Rugby League his Ultimate Team, brought to you in partnership with eToro, the trading and investing platform with over 35 million users.

1. Iestyn Harris

A fantastic player at Leeds and a brilliant captain and leader. Virtually untouchable when he won Man of Steel.

2. Jason Robinson

A young Jason Robinson in action for Great Britain

The best winger I ever played with or have seen in either code.

3. Paul Newlove

I played with Newy at international level and on his day he was unstoppable.





4. Kevin Iro

A big, strong aggressive player – absolutely fantastic to have in your side.

5. Martin Offiah

Martin Offiah playing for Great Britain.

The greatest English try scorer of all time. Say no more.

6. Brad Fittler

I played with Brad at Sydney Roosters, and he was one of the all-time Australian greats and a really impressive captain too.





7. Sean Long

The best scrum-half in England – when his head was right!

8. Sam Burgess

A fantastic player who has just been inducted into the Australian Hall of Fame which is testament to his career.

9. Keiron Cunningham

Very strong and the ultimate all-round hooker.

10. Jamie Peacock

I played virtually all my internationals with JP and what a player he was.

11. Paul Sculthorpe

I know he is a loose forward but he started second row and had all the attributes there.

12. Andy Farrell

Also made his name as a 13 but very skillful and I’m putting him in the back row to accommodate my hero at loose forward.

13. Ellery Hanley

My hero growing up and I got to play with him for one game only – but at least I can say I got to share the pitch with the great man.

Interchange

14. Barrie McDermott

Probably the safest place for Barrie is on the bench!

15. Joe Vagana

I played with Joe at Bradford and he was a big, wrecking machine.





16. Terry Newton

Like Barrie, a fantastic player with a bit of nastiness in him.

17. Craig Fitzgibbon

My second row partner in Australia, he was a fantastic player.

