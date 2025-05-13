Willie Peters
Aaron Bower

Hull KR coach tipped as shock contender for NRL job

A new name!
NRL Hull KR
Matt Peet
Aaron Bower

Wigan Warriors star undergoes surgery with lengthy absence likely

Wigan Warriors star Abbas Miski has undergone surgery on his knee - ruling him out of action for at least the next two months. Miski will miss the next eight...
Rugby League News Abbas Miski
Paul Wellens
Aaron Bower

St Helens coach addresses Ben Gardiner rumours and job pressure with stern response

Paul Wellens has come out fighting.
NRL Ben Gardiner
Aaron Moore
Aaron Bower

Which clubs get the most penalties at home after Steve McNamara’s Hull KR claim?

The data speaks volumes!
Facts & Stats Catalans Dragons
Jake Connor and Marc Sneyd
Aaron Bower

Ranking the 9 best signings of 2025 so far: Leeds and Leigh duo included

Who gets number one for you?
Super League Aidan Sezer