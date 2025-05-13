England NRL star’s Ashes hopes hit by serious double injury blow
Gutting news for the stand-out rookie….
Gutting news for the stand-out rookie….
The towering outside back has already played international level rugby.
Get those flights and hotels booked!
What position will be play at his new club?
He was on trial with the Robins last season but is now back in England..
The prop was outstanding on Sunday afternoon.
It’s a red and white takeover!
Could we see a Meninga and Burgess dream team in Perth?
He was linked with England – but is going nowhere.