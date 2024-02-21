Squad watch: Super League team news, including TV coverage and kick-off times

Welcome to Squad watch here on Love Rugby League, your go-to place for the latest Super League team news ahead of every round of action.

Please note there are only five games in Super League this weekend, with champions Wigan Warriors taking on their NRL counterparts Penrith Panthers in the World Club Challenge on Saturday night.

Hull Kingston Rovers v Leeds Rhinos (Thursday, 8pm, Sky Sports Main Event, Arena)

James McDonnell is back for Leeds this week

Hull KR coach Willie Peters has made two changes to his squad that beat Hull FC in the derby last week. Matty Storton and Louis Senior replace Dean Hadley (HIA) and the suspended Matt Parcell.

There is bad news and good news for Leeds on the injury front. Key prop Mikolaj Oledzki has been ruled out with a shoulder injury he picked up in their win over Salford, whilst Ireland international back-rower James McDonnell is back in contention.

The Rhinos were also dealt a blow to hot prospect Morgan Gannon, who is facing around three months on the sidelines due to medical advice regarding concussion.

Hull KR: Hiku, Evalds, Opacic, Gildart, Hall, Lewis, Sue, Litten, King, Batchelor, Minchella, Whitbread, Storton, Aydin, Tanginoa, Hall, Senior, May, Gorman, Tennison, Burgess.

Leeds: Miller, Newman, Momirovski, Handley, Croft, Frawley, Ackers, Bentley, Martin, Smith, O’Connor, Lisone, McDonnell, Sangare, Goudemand, Ruan, Roberts, Donaldson, Johnson, Edgell, Nicholson-Watton.

London Broncos v Catalans Dragons (Friday, 8pm, Sky Sports Arena, Super League+)

Catalans captain Ben Garcia is set to return

The Broncos could welcome back full-back Alex Walker and centre Jarred Bassett for Friday’s visit of Catalans. Versatile forward Jacob Jones has also been named in Mike Eccles’ 21-man squad after arriving on a one-month loan from Leigh.

As for the Dragons, Steve McNamara’s side will be without suspended duo Micky McIlorum and Paul Seguier for their trip to London. However, captain Ben Garcia is set to return to the field whilst French prodigy Cesar Rouge has also been named.

London: Walker, Kershaw, Bassett, Miloudi, Macani, Campagnolo, Meadows, Butler, Davis, Lovell, Parata, Stock, Williams, Adebiyi, Kennedy, O Leyland, Storey, Boafo, Davies, Hughes, Jones.

Catalans: Mourgue, Davies, Romano, Laguerre, Yaha, Nikorima, Fages, McMeeken, Bousquet, Sims, Garcia, Da Costa, Sironen, Navarrete, Rouge, Satae, Ikuvalu, Dezaria, Johnstone, Abdull, Maria.

Warrington Wolves v Hull FC (Friday, 8pm, Sky Sports Action)

Max Wood could make his Super League debut (Photo courtesy of Warrington Wolves)

Warrington will be without utility forward Jordy Crowther, who will serve his one-match suspension he picked up in their opening round defeat in Perpignan. Young forward Max Wood, who joined Warrington from Wigan in the off-season, could make his Super League debut.

It’s only Round 2 but Hull are already doing it tough with injuries and suspensions, with 14 first team players unavailable for Friday’s trip to Warrington.

Hull coach Tony Smith has made seven changes to the squad that lost in last week’s derby, with Harvey Barron, Denive Balmforth, Matty Laidlaw, Jeylan Hodgson, Lennon Bursell and Macca Harman all called into the squad, with Charlie Severs being recalled from his loan spell at York.

The seven youngsters replace suspended trio Herman Ese’ese, Franklin Pele and Ligi Sao as well as Danny Houghton (HIA), Joe Cator (hamstring), Cam Scott (calf) and Zach Jebson.

Warrington: Ashton, Bullock, Currie, Drinkwater, Dudson, Dufty, Fitzgibbon, Harrison, Hayes, Holroyd, King, Musgrove, Philbin, Powell, Ratchford, Thewlis, Vaughan, Walker, Williams, Wood, Wrench.

Hull: Hoy, Sutcliffe, McIntosh, F Brown, Okunbor, Lane, Ashworth, Smith, J Brown, Gardiner, Litten, Staveley, Barron, Martin, Balmforth, Severs, Laidlaw, Walker, Harman, Hodgson, Bursell.

Huddersfield Giants v St Helens (Saturday, 5:30pm, Sky Sports Action, Super League+)

Huddersfield: TBA

St Helens: TBA

