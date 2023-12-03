2024 Championship fixtures: Every one of the 182 games listed
The full fixture list for the 2024 Championship season was revealed this morning, with 182 games to take place over 26 rounds.
Each club will again play 13 home games and 13 away games, with the only tweak to the structure the scrapping of the Summer Bash.
Less than 7,000 supporters attended the event over the two days it took place this year at York’s LNER Community Stadium, an unsurprisingly stark reduction compared to the number who made the trip when it was staged at Bloomfield Road in Blackpool.
All 14 Championship clubs were allowed to reveal their first home league fixture of the campaign yesterday, with 12 of them doing so.
Clubs also learned who they would be facing in the 1895 Cup group stages earlier this week as that competition adopts a new format for 2024.
Now, the full schedule has been locked in for the ‘regular season’, and every one of the 182 fixtures – across the 26 rounds – is listed for your viewing below.
The ‘new boys’ to the second tier are Wakefield Trinity (relegated from Super League) as well as Dewsbury Rams (promoted as League 1 champions) and Doncaster (promoted as League 1 play-off winners).
Round One
Friday, March 15
Wakefield Trinity v Bradford Bulls
Saturday, March 16
Sheffield Eagles v Toulouse Olympique
Sunday, March 17
Batley Bulldogs v Featherstone Rovers
Dewsbury Rams v Halifax Panthers
Doncaster v York
Whitehaven v Swinton Lions
Widnes Vikings v Barrow Raiders
Round Two
Friday, March 29 (Good Friday)
Bradford Bulls v Halifax Panthers
Dewsbury Rams v Batley Bulldogs
Doncaster v Sheffield Eagles
Featherstone Rovers v Wakefield Trinity
Whitehaven v Barrow Raiders
Widnes Vikings v Swinton Lions
Sunday, March 31 (Easter Sunday)
York v Toulouse Olympique
Round Three
Saturday, April 6
Toulouse Olympique v Swinton Lions
Sunday, April 7
Barrow Raiders v York
Dewsbury Rams v Widnes Vikings
Featherstone Rovers v Bradford Bulls
Halifax Panthers v Batley Bulldogs
Wakefield Trinity v Doncaster
Whitehaven v Sheffield Eagles
Round Four
Saturday, April 13
Bradford Bulls v Toulouse Olympique
Sunday, April 14
Barrow Raiders v Dewsbury Rams
Doncaster v Featherstone Rovers
Swinton Lions v Sheffield Eagles
Wakefield Trinity v York
Whitehaven v Batley Bulldogs
Widnes Vikings v Halifax Panthers
Round Five
Saturday, April 20
Toulouse Olympique v Whitehaven
Sunday, April 21
Barrow Raiders v Doncaster
Batley Bulldogs v Wakefield Trinity
Featherstone Rovers v Widnes Vikings
Halifax Panthers v Sheffield Eagles
Swinton Lions v Dewsbury Rams
York v Bradford Bulls
Round Six
Saturday, April 27
Wakefield Trinity v Toulouse Olympique
Sunday, April 28
Batley Bulldogs v York
Bradford Bulls v Widnes Vikings
Doncaster v Dewsbury Rams
Halifax Panthers v Swinton Lions
Sheffield Eagles v Barrow Raiders
Whitehaven v Featherstone Rovers
Round Seven
Friday, May 3
Sheffield Eagles v Wakefield Trinity
Saturday, May 4
Dewsbury Rams v Toulouse Olympique
Widnes Vikings v Doncaster
Sunday, May 5
Barrow Raiders v Batley Bulldogs
Featherstone Rovers v Halifax Panthers
Swinton Lions v Bradford Bulls
York v Whitehaven
Round Eight
Saturday, May 18
Toulouse Olympique v Barrow Raiders
Sunday, May 19
Bradford Bulls v Sheffield Eagles
Dewsbury Rams v Featherstone Rovers
Doncaster v Batley Bulldogs
Wakefield Trinity v Swinton Lions
Widnes Vikings v Whitehaven
York v Halifax Panthers
Round Nine
Friday, May 24
Sheffield Eagles v Dewsbury Rams
Saturday, May 25
Toulouse Olympique v Widnes Vikings
Sunday, May 26
Barrow Raiders v Featherstone Rovers
Batley Bulldogs v Bradford Bulls
Halifax Panthers v Doncaster
Swinton Lions v York
Whitehaven v Wakefield Trinity
Round 10
Friday, May 31
Wakefield Trinity v Dewsbury Rams
Saturday, June 1
Halifax Panthers v Toulouse Olympique
Sunday, June 2
Batley Bulldogs v Sheffield Eagles
Bradford Bulls v Barrow Raiders
Doncaster v Whitehaven
Featherstone Rovers v Swinton Lions
York v Widnes Vikings
Round 11
Saturday, June 15
Toulouse Olympique v Doncaster
Sunday, June 16
Barrow Raiders v Halifax Panthers
Dewsbury Rams v York
Sheffield Eagles v Featherstone Rovers
Swinton Lions v Batley Bulldogs
Whitehaven v Bradford Bulls
Widnes Vikings v Wakefield Trinity
Round 12
Saturday, June 22
Batley Bulldogs v Toulouse Olympique
Sunday, June 23
Bradford Bulls v Doncaster
Featherstone Rovers v York
Sheffield Eagles v Widnes Vikings
Swinton Lions v Barrow Raiders
Wakefield Trinity v Halifax Panthers
Whitehaven v Dewsbury Rams
Round 13
Saturday, June 29
Toulouse Olympique v Featherstone Rovers
Sunday, June 30
Barrow Raiders v Wakefield Trinity
Dewsbury Rams v Bradford Bulls
Doncaster v Swinton Lions
Halifax Panthers v Whitehaven
Widnes Vikings v Batley Bulldogs
York v Sheffield Eagles
Round 14
Friday, July 5
Sheffield Eagles v Halifax Panthers
Saturday, July 6
Toulouse Olympique v Bradford Bulls
Sunday, July 7
Dewsbury Rams v Doncaster
Featherstone Rovers v Whitehaven
Swinton Lions v Widnes Vikings
Wakefield Trinity v Batley Bulldogs
York v Barrow Raiders
Round 15
Saturday, July 13
Whitehaven v Toulouse Olympique
Sunday, July 14
Batley Bulldogs v Barrow Raiders
Bradford Bulls v Wakefield Trinity
Halifax Panthers v Featherstone Rovers
Sheffield Eagles v Swinton Lions
Widnes Vikings v Dewsbury Rams
York v Doncaster
Round 16
Saturday, July 20
Toulouse Olympique v Wakefield Trinity
Featherstone Rovers v Doncaster (Hosts say Saturday 20th, visitors say Sunday 21st)
Sunday, July 21
Barrow Raiders v Sheffield Eagles
Batley Bulldogs v Dewsbury Rams
Bradford Bulls v York
Halifax Panthers v Widnes Vikings
Swinton Lions v Whitehaven
Round 17
Saturday, July 27
Toulouse Olympique v Dewsbury Rams
Sunday, July 28
Batley Bulldogs v Halifax Panthers
Doncaster v Barrow Raiders
Sheffield Eagles v Whitehaven
Wakefield Trinity v Featherstone Rovers
Widnes Vikings v Bradford Bulls
York v Swinton Lions
Round 18
Saturday, August 3
Swinton Lions v Toulouse Olympique
Sunday, August 4
Barrow Raiders v Bradford Bulls
Dewsbury Rams v Wakefield Trinity
Featherstone Rovers v Batley Bulldogs
Halifax Panthers v York
Sheffield Eagles v Doncaster
Whitehaven v Widnes Vikings
Round 19
Friday, August 9
Wakefield Trinity v Sheffield Eagles
Saturday, August 10
Doncaster v Toulouse Olympique
Sunday, August 11
Batley Bulldogs v Swinton Lions
Bradford Bulls v Whitehaven
Halifax Panthers v Barrow Raiders
Widnes Vikings v Featherstone Rovers
York v Dewsbury Rams
Round 20
Friday, August 16
Sheffield Eagles v Batley Bulldogs
Saturday, August 17
Toulouse Olympique v York
Sunday, August 18
Bradford Bulls v Featherstone Rovers
Dewsbury Rams v Barrow Raiders
Swinton Lions v Halifax Panthers
Wakefield Trinity v Widnes Vikings
Whitehaven v Doncaster
Round 21
Saturday, August 24
Featherstone Rovers v Toulouse Olympique
Sunday, August 25
Barrow Raiders v Swinton Lions
Dewsbury Rams v Whitehaven
Doncaster v Bradford Bulls
Halifax Panthers v Wakefield Trinity
Widnes Vikings v Sheffield Eagles
York v Batley Bulldogs
Round 22
Friday, August 30
Bradford Bulls v Dewsbury Rams
Saturday, August 31
Toulouse Olympique v Sheffield Eagles
Sunday, September 1
Batley Bulldogs v Widnes Vikings
Doncaster v Halifax Panthers
Featherstone Rovers v Barrow Raiders
Swinton Lions v Wakefield Trinity
Whitehaven v York
Round 23
Saturday, September 7
Barrow Raiders v Toulouse Olympique
Sunday, September 8
Batley Bulldogs v Doncaster
Halifax Panthers v Dewsbury Rams
Sheffield Eagles v Bradford Bulls
Swinton Lions v Featherstone Rovers
Wakefield Trinity v Whitehaven
Widnes Vikings v York
Round 24
Saturday, September 14
Toulouse Olympique v Halifax Panthers
Sunday, September 15
Barrow Raiders v Whitehaven
Bradford Bulls v Batley Bulldogs
Dewsbury Rams v Swinton Lions
Doncaster v Widnes Vikings
Featherstone Rovers v Sheffield Eagles
York v Wakefield Trinity
Round 25
Saturday, September 21
Featherstone Rovers v Dewsbury Rams
Wakefield Trinity v Barrow Raiders
Widnes Vikings v Toulouse Olympique
Sunday, September 22
Batley Bulldogs v Whitehaven
Halifax Panthers v Bradford Bulls
Sheffield Eagles v York
Swinton Lions v Doncaster
Round 26
Saturday, September 28
Toulouse Olympique v Batley Bulldogs
Sunday, September 29
Barrow Raiders v Widnes Vikings
Bradford Bulls v Swinton Lions
Dewsbury Rams v Sheffield Eagles
Doncaster v Wakefield Trinity
Whitehaven v Halifax Panthers
York v Featherstone Rovers
