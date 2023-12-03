2024 Championship fixtures: Every one of the 182 games listed

The full fixture list for the 2024 Championship season was revealed this morning, with 182 games to take place over 26 rounds.

Each club will again play 13 home games and 13 away games, with the only tweak to the structure the scrapping of the Summer Bash.

Less than 7,000 supporters attended the event over the two days it took place this year at York’s LNER Community Stadium, an unsurprisingly stark reduction compared to the number who made the trip when it was staged at Bloomfield Road in Blackpool.

All 14 Championship clubs were allowed to reveal their first home league fixture of the campaign yesterday, with 12 of them doing so.

Clubs also learned who they would be facing in the 1895 Cup group stages earlier this week as that competition adopts a new format for 2024.

Now, the full schedule has been locked in for the ‘regular season’, and every one of the 182 fixtures – across the 26 rounds – is listed for your viewing below.

The ‘new boys’ to the second tier are Wakefield Trinity (relegated from Super League) as well as Dewsbury Rams (promoted as League 1 champions) and Doncaster (promoted as League 1 play-off winners).

Round One

Friday, March 15

Wakefield Trinity v Bradford Bulls

Saturday, March 16

Sheffield Eagles v Toulouse Olympique

Sunday, March 17

Batley Bulldogs v Featherstone Rovers

Dewsbury Rams v Halifax Panthers

Doncaster v York

Whitehaven v Swinton Lions

Widnes Vikings v Barrow Raiders

Round Two

Friday, March 29 (Good Friday)

Bradford Bulls v Halifax Panthers

Dewsbury Rams v Batley Bulldogs

Doncaster v Sheffield Eagles

Featherstone Rovers v Wakefield Trinity

Whitehaven v Barrow Raiders

Widnes Vikings v Swinton Lions

Sunday, March 31 (Easter Sunday)

York v Toulouse Olympique

Round Three

Saturday, April 6

Toulouse Olympique v Swinton Lions

Sunday, April 7

Barrow Raiders v York

Dewsbury Rams v Widnes Vikings

Featherstone Rovers v Bradford Bulls

Halifax Panthers v Batley Bulldogs

Wakefield Trinity v Doncaster

Whitehaven v Sheffield Eagles

Round Four

Saturday, April 13

Bradford Bulls v Toulouse Olympique

Sunday, April 14

Barrow Raiders v Dewsbury Rams

Doncaster v Featherstone Rovers

Swinton Lions v Sheffield Eagles

Wakefield Trinity v York

Whitehaven v Batley Bulldogs

Widnes Vikings v Halifax Panthers

Round Five

Saturday, April 20

Toulouse Olympique v Whitehaven

Sunday, April 21

Barrow Raiders v Doncaster

Batley Bulldogs v Wakefield Trinity

Featherstone Rovers v Widnes Vikings

Halifax Panthers v Sheffield Eagles

Swinton Lions v Dewsbury Rams

York v Bradford Bulls

Round Six

Saturday, April 27

Wakefield Trinity v Toulouse Olympique

Sunday, April 28

Batley Bulldogs v York

Bradford Bulls v Widnes Vikings

Doncaster v Dewsbury Rams

Halifax Panthers v Swinton Lions

Sheffield Eagles v Barrow Raiders

Whitehaven v Featherstone Rovers

Round Seven

Friday, May 3

Sheffield Eagles v Wakefield Trinity

Saturday, May 4

Dewsbury Rams v Toulouse Olympique

Widnes Vikings v Doncaster

Sunday, May 5

Barrow Raiders v Batley Bulldogs

Featherstone Rovers v Halifax Panthers

Swinton Lions v Bradford Bulls

York v Whitehaven

Round Eight

Saturday, May 18

Toulouse Olympique v Barrow Raiders

Sunday, May 19

Bradford Bulls v Sheffield Eagles

Dewsbury Rams v Featherstone Rovers

Doncaster v Batley Bulldogs

Wakefield Trinity v Swinton Lions

Widnes Vikings v Whitehaven

York v Halifax Panthers

Round Nine

Friday, May 24

Sheffield Eagles v Dewsbury Rams

Saturday, May 25

Toulouse Olympique v Widnes Vikings

Sunday, May 26

Barrow Raiders v Featherstone Rovers

Batley Bulldogs v Bradford Bulls

Halifax Panthers v Doncaster

Swinton Lions v York

Whitehaven v Wakefield Trinity

Round 10

Friday, May 31

Wakefield Trinity v Dewsbury Rams

Saturday, June 1

Halifax Panthers v Toulouse Olympique

Sunday, June 2

Batley Bulldogs v Sheffield Eagles

Bradford Bulls v Barrow Raiders

Doncaster v Whitehaven

Featherstone Rovers v Swinton Lions

York v Widnes Vikings

Round 11

Saturday, June 15

Toulouse Olympique v Doncaster

Sunday, June 16

Barrow Raiders v Halifax Panthers

Dewsbury Rams v York

Sheffield Eagles v Featherstone Rovers

Swinton Lions v Batley Bulldogs

Whitehaven v Bradford Bulls

Widnes Vikings v Wakefield Trinity

Round 12

Saturday, June 22

Batley Bulldogs v Toulouse Olympique

Sunday, June 23

Bradford Bulls v Doncaster

Featherstone Rovers v York

Sheffield Eagles v Widnes Vikings

Swinton Lions v Barrow Raiders

Wakefield Trinity v Halifax Panthers

Whitehaven v Dewsbury Rams

Round 13

Saturday, June 29

Toulouse Olympique v Featherstone Rovers

Sunday, June 30

Barrow Raiders v Wakefield Trinity

Dewsbury Rams v Bradford Bulls

Doncaster v Swinton Lions

Halifax Panthers v Whitehaven

Widnes Vikings v Batley Bulldogs

York v Sheffield Eagles

Round 14

Friday, July 5

Sheffield Eagles v Halifax Panthers

Saturday, July 6

Toulouse Olympique v Bradford Bulls

Sunday, July 7

Dewsbury Rams v Doncaster

Featherstone Rovers v Whitehaven

Swinton Lions v Widnes Vikings

Wakefield Trinity v Batley Bulldogs

York v Barrow Raiders

Round 15

Saturday, July 13

Whitehaven v Toulouse Olympique

Sunday, July 14

Batley Bulldogs v Barrow Raiders

Bradford Bulls v Wakefield Trinity

Halifax Panthers v Featherstone Rovers

Sheffield Eagles v Swinton Lions

Widnes Vikings v Dewsbury Rams

York v Doncaster

Round 16

Saturday, July 20

Toulouse Olympique v Wakefield Trinity

Featherstone Rovers v Doncaster (Hosts say Saturday 20th, visitors say Sunday 21st)

Sunday, July 21

Barrow Raiders v Sheffield Eagles

Batley Bulldogs v Dewsbury Rams

Bradford Bulls v York

Halifax Panthers v Widnes Vikings

Swinton Lions v Whitehaven

Round 17

Saturday, July 27

Toulouse Olympique v Dewsbury Rams

Sunday, July 28

Batley Bulldogs v Halifax Panthers

Doncaster v Barrow Raiders

Sheffield Eagles v Whitehaven

Wakefield Trinity v Featherstone Rovers

Widnes Vikings v Bradford Bulls

York v Swinton Lions

Round 18

Saturday, August 3

Swinton Lions v Toulouse Olympique

Sunday, August 4

Barrow Raiders v Bradford Bulls

Dewsbury Rams v Wakefield Trinity

Featherstone Rovers v Batley Bulldogs

Halifax Panthers v York

Sheffield Eagles v Doncaster

Whitehaven v Widnes Vikings

Round 19

Friday, August 9

Wakefield Trinity v Sheffield Eagles

Saturday, August 10

Doncaster v Toulouse Olympique

Sunday, August 11

Batley Bulldogs v Swinton Lions

Bradford Bulls v Whitehaven

Halifax Panthers v Barrow Raiders

Widnes Vikings v Featherstone Rovers

York v Dewsbury Rams

Round 20

Friday, August 16

Sheffield Eagles v Batley Bulldogs

Saturday, August 17

Toulouse Olympique v York

Sunday, August 18

Bradford Bulls v Featherstone Rovers

Dewsbury Rams v Barrow Raiders

Swinton Lions v Halifax Panthers

Wakefield Trinity v Widnes Vikings

Whitehaven v Doncaster

Round 21

Saturday, August 24

Featherstone Rovers v Toulouse Olympique

Sunday, August 25

Barrow Raiders v Swinton Lions

Dewsbury Rams v Whitehaven

Doncaster v Bradford Bulls

Halifax Panthers v Wakefield Trinity

Widnes Vikings v Sheffield Eagles

York v Batley Bulldogs

Round 22

Friday, August 30

Bradford Bulls v Dewsbury Rams

Saturday, August 31

Toulouse Olympique v Sheffield Eagles

Sunday, September 1

Batley Bulldogs v Widnes Vikings

Doncaster v Halifax Panthers

Featherstone Rovers v Barrow Raiders

Swinton Lions v Wakefield Trinity

Whitehaven v York

Round 23

Saturday, September 7

Barrow Raiders v Toulouse Olympique

Sunday, September 8

Batley Bulldogs v Doncaster

Halifax Panthers v Dewsbury Rams

Sheffield Eagles v Bradford Bulls

Swinton Lions v Featherstone Rovers

Wakefield Trinity v Whitehaven

Widnes Vikings v York

Round 24

Saturday, September 14

Toulouse Olympique v Halifax Panthers

Sunday, September 15

Barrow Raiders v Whitehaven

Bradford Bulls v Batley Bulldogs

Dewsbury Rams v Swinton Lions

Doncaster v Widnes Vikings

Featherstone Rovers v Sheffield Eagles

York v Wakefield Trinity

Round 25

Saturday, September 21

Featherstone Rovers v Dewsbury Rams

Wakefield Trinity v Barrow Raiders

Widnes Vikings v Toulouse Olympique

Sunday, September 22

Batley Bulldogs v Whitehaven

Halifax Panthers v Bradford Bulls

Sheffield Eagles v York

Swinton Lions v Doncaster

Round 26

Saturday, September 28

Toulouse Olympique v Batley Bulldogs

Sunday, September 29

Barrow Raiders v Widnes Vikings

Bradford Bulls v Swinton Lions

Dewsbury Rams v Sheffield Eagles

Doncaster v Wakefield Trinity

Whitehaven v Halifax Panthers

York v Featherstone Rovers

READ NEXT: 2024 Championship fixtures revealed – When every club will visit Toulouse Olympique