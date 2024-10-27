England and Samoa’s head-to-head record analysed ahead of first Test

England and Samoa will square off at The Brick Community Stadium in Wigan on Sunday afternoon in the first game of their two-match Test Series.

This weekend’s clash, which gets underway at 2.30pm (BST), will be just the pair’s sixth competitive meeting ever.

It will also provide the first meeting since the unforgettable World Cup semi-final at The Emirates in 2022, memorable for all the wrong reasons if you’re of an England persuasion.

Shaun Wane’s side will welcome Ben Gardiner’s men to Headingley on November 2 in the second – and final – game of the Test Series, so before the series gets underway, let’s take a walk down memory lane as we look at the pair’s head-to-head record…

November 5, 2006: England 38-14 Samoa

Ryan Atkins scored a hat-trick in England’s first-ever game against Samoa in 2006

England and Samoa’s first-ever meeting came in the final group game of the 2006 Federation Shield at Hull FC’s MKM Stadium, then known as the KC Stadium.

With Paul Cullen in charge, England ensured they’d top the group with a comfortable 38-14 success in front of 5,698 spectators, making it three wins from three having already beaten both France and Tonga.

Ryan Atkins (3), Chris Ashton (2), David Hodgson and Jamie Rooney all scored tries for Cullen’s side, who would go on to beat Tonga in the tournament’s final the following week in Widnes.

Samoa‘s tries on the day came from Malo Solomona, Miguel Start and Frank Winterstein.

England: Chris Ashton, David Hodgson, Ryan Atkins, Ashley Gibson, Danny Williams, Paul Cooke, Jamie Rooney, Ryan Bailey, Matt Diskin, Nick Scruton, Lee Radford, Brett Ferres, Robert Purdham – Bench: Lee Smith, Ewan Dowes, Graeme Horne, Eorl Crabtree

Samoa: Smith Samau, McConkie Tauasa, Miguel Start, Junior Tia-Kilifi, Malo Solomona, Tangi Ropati, Chan Ly, Hutch Maiava, Albert Talipeau, Isaak Ah Mau, Frank Winterstein, Gray Viane, Chris Vaefaga – Bench: Peter Lima, Shannon Stowers, Andrew Kaleopa, Danny Lima

October 25, 2014: England 32-26 Samoa

England celebrate a try against Samoa during their Four Nations clash in 2014

Eight years later, the pair squared off in the opening game of the Four Nations at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, with 47,813 in attendance.

England edged a tight game 32-26 with brothers Sam and Joel Tomkins among the try-scorers and Gareth Widdop converting all six tries.

Pita Godinet grabbed a brace for Samoa, with Isaac Liu – who has just signed for Leigh Leopards ahead of 2025 – also crossing the whitewash.

Steve McNamara’s side went on to lose games against both Australia and New Zealand, finishing 3rd. Samoa also lost their games against that pair, and finished bottom. The Kiwis beat the Kangaroos in the tournament’s final.

Samoa: Tim Simona, Antonio Winterstein, Ricky Leutele, Joey Leilua, Daniel Vidot, Ben Roberts, Kyle Stanley, Sam Tagataese, Michael Sio, David Fa’alogo, Frank Pritchard, Leeson Ah Mau, Josh McGuire – Bench: Pita Godinet, Jesse Sene-Lefao, Isaac Liu, Mose Masoe

England: Sam Tomkins, Josh Charnley, Kallum Watkins, Michael Shenton, Ryan Hall, Gareth Widdop, Matty Smith, George Burgess, Josh Hodgson, James Graham, Liam Farrell, Joel Tomkins, Joe Westerman – Bench: Daryl Clark, Brett Ferres, Tom Burgess, Chris Hill

May 6, 2017: England 30-10 Samoa

Sam Burgess (ball in hand) in action for England during the Pacific Test against Samoa in 2017

A mid-season test between the pair in 2017 took place at Campbelltown Sports Stadium, and 18,271 were in attendance to witness a comfortable England success.

Wayne Bennett’s side went in 14-0 up at the break, and scored another 16 points in the second half. James Graham and Stefan Ratchford were among the try-scorers on a night which saw Luke Gale kick five goals.

Joey Leilua and Anthony Milford were Samoa’s two try-scorers, with Milford also stepping up to convert one of those tries. Matt Parish’s side contained plenty of Super League talent past and present.

Samoa: Peter Mata’utia, Ken Maumalo, Joey Leilua, Tim Lafai, Antonio Winterstein, Anthony Milford, Fa’amanu Brown, Sam Kasiano, Suaia Matagi, Junior Paulo, Sione Mata’utia, Leeson Ah Mau, Josh McGuire – Bench: John Asiata, Sauaso ‘Jesse’ Sue, Herman Ese’ese, Pita Godinet

England: Stefan Ratchford, Jermaine McGillvary, Kallum Watkins, Zak Hardaker, Ryan Hall, Kevin Brown, Luke Gale, Sam Burgess, Josh Hodgson, James Graham, Mike McMeeken, Elliott Whitehead, Sean O’Loughlin – Bench: Chris Hill, Chris Heighington, Chris McQueen, Tom Burgess

October 15, 2022: England 60-6 Samoa

England celebrate a try during their clash with Samoa at St James’ Park in the opening game of the delayed 2021 Rugby League World Cup

England’s perfect record against Samoa remained in tact following the opening game of the delayed 2021 Rugby League World Cup up at St James’ Park in Newcastle.

Shaun Wane’s side ran riot in front of a crowd of 43,119, running in 10 tries with Elliott Whitehead and Dom Young both scoring braces. Jack Welsby and Herbie Farnworth also got their names on the scoresheet, with Tommy Makinson kicking 10 goals.

Izack Tago was Samoa’s only try-scorer on an afternoon in the North East which saw Anthony Milford sin-binned. Stephen Crichton converted that try.

England went on to beat both Greece and France, topping Group A. Samoa got the better of that pair to finish 2nd, and qualify for the knockouts.

England: Sam Tomkins, Tommy Makinson, Kallum Watkins, Herbie Farnworth, Dom Young, Jack Welsby, George Williams, Tom Burgess, Micky McIlorum, Chris Hill, Elliott Whitehead, Mike McMeeken, Victor Radley – Bench: Luke Thompson, Morgan Knowles, Matty Lees, Mike Cooper

Samoa: Joseph-Aukuso Sua’ali’i, Brian To’o, Izack Tago, Stephen Crichton, Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, Jarome Luai, Anthony Milford, Josh Papalii, Danny Levi, Junior Paulo, Jaydn Su’a, Josh Aloiai, Braden Hamlin-Uele – Bench: Tyrone May, Spencer Leniu, Martin Taupau, Kelma Tuilagi

November 12, 2022: England 26-27 Samoa (AGP)

Samoa’s players celebrate Stephen Crichton’s winning drop goal against England in the semi-finals of the delayed 2021 Rugby League World Cup at The Emirates

After England had seen off Papua New Guinea in the last eight and Samoa had got the better of Samoa, the pair then met in the semi-finals down in the capital at The Emirates with 40,489 in attendance.

Wane’s side simply couldn’t get going, and went in 10-6 down at the break despite Samoa’s Junior Paulo being sin-binned early on for a tip tackle on Tom Burgess.

Going back behind with seven minutes remaining after Stephen Crichton’s try, England trailed 26-20 but looked to have got our of jail when Herbie Farnworth crossed the whitewash at the other end and Tommy Makinson levelled things up from the tee.

Four minutes into Golden Point though, Crichton sent over a drop goal to win it against all odds, breaking England’s hearts and setting up a World Cup final against Australia the week after. The Kangaroos won that final at Old Trafford.

England: Sam Tomkins, Tommy Makinson, Kallum Watkins, Herbie Farnworth, Dom Young, Jack Welsby, George Williams, Tom Burgess, Micky McIlorum, Chris Hill, Elliott Whitehead, John Bateman, Victor Radley – Bench: Luke Thompson, Morgan Knowles, Mike Cooper, Mike McMeeken

Samoa: Joseph-Aukuso Sua’ali’i, Taylan May, Tim Lafai, Stephen Crichton, Brian To’o, Jarome Luai, Anthony Milford, Royce Hunt, Fa’amanu Brown, Junior Paulo, Ligi Sao, Jaydn Su’a, Oregon Kaufusi – Bench: Josh Papalii, Spencer Leniu, Chanel Harris-Tavita, Kelma Tuilagi

