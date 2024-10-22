England versus Samoa attendance latest with likely Wigan crowd revealed

Rugby League Commercial officials anticipate a crowd of ‘at least’ 15,000 people inside the Brick Community Stadium for the opening Test between England and Samoa this weekend.

Shaun Wane’s side host the Samoans in an eagerly-anticipated repeat of their unforgettable Rugby League World Cup semi-final two years ago, which England lost in heartbreaking fashion.

The two nations will play two Tests, one in Wigan on Sunday before another in Leeds at AMT Headingley next Saturday afternoon.

And at a media event on Tuesday afternoon in Wigan to mark the launch of the series and the wider autumn international programme for England’s three teams, an update was provided on what the probable attendance could be at the home of the Super League champions.

RL Commercial chief Rhodri Jones revealed ticket sales had surpassed 12,000 on Tuesday – with the sport ‘optimistic of a 15,000-plus crowd’ at the Brick Community Stadium.

That would put the opening Test of the series in a position to beat all three crowd figures posted during last year’s series against Tonga.

12,898 were at St Helens for the opener 12 months ago, before an underwhelming figure of 11,210 at Huddersfield the week after. The final Test saw England complete a clean sweep in front of a crowd of 15,477 at AMT Headingley.

And while the game will fall some way of selling out this weekend, there are clearly hopes of a decent crowd figure that would make a good atmosphere as the two nations renew rivalries on the international stage once again.

Ticket uptake had reportedly been slow in the early stage of sales, but appears to have picked up as kick-off approaches this weekend judging by Jones’ comments on Tuesday afternoon.

IMG PREVIEW

👉🏻 Ranking every Super League club’s IMG attendance score with eight sides claiming maximum points

👉🏻 Championship club fails to get IMG score after missing deadline for data submission

👉🏻 Ranking EVERY club’s IMG performance score with Wakefield Trinity among big winners