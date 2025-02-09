England Women’s head coach Stuart Barrow has named his 20-player squad to take on the Jillaroos in Las Vegas, which includes two uncapped players.

Barrow’s side take on their Australian rivals for the first time since 2017 when they square off at Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, in March.

The headline inclusion in the squad is NRLW superstar Georgia Roche, who returns to the Test side for the first time in over a year. She is one of three players in the squad from the comp down under, with Canberra Raiders forward Hollie-Mae Dodd and Parramatta-bound Paige Travis also named.

Super League champions York Valkyrie see five of their players named in the squad, including potential debutant Jas Bell. St Helens, who won the League Leaders Shield and the Challenge Cup last year, are also strongly represented with seven – including Jodie Cunningham, Amy Hardcastle and Shona Hoyle who featured for England the last time they played the Jillaroos in 2017.

There could also be a potential England debut for 18-year-old Wigan Warriors ace Jenna Foubister.

Commenting on his selection, Barrow said: “Every player in this travelling squad has an important role to play when we face the Australia Jillaroos in three weeks’ time.

“It’s been a really difficult selection process because there is a lot of talent within the group, which means there are some very good players who will unfortunately miss out.

“Now we have to focus on the challenge that lies ahead which is a historic fixture against the world champions for the first time since 2017 and I’m very much looking forward to getting the group together for our final camp next weekend.”

The Test against Australia will be the penultimate match of the Las Vegas quadruple-header, which also includes Wigan Warriors v Warrington Wolves, Canberra Raiders v New Zealand Warriors and Penrith Panthers v Cronulla Sharks.

Ticket and travel information for the Las Vegas event can be found here.

England squad to take on Australia in full

Jas Bell, Keara Bennett, Jodie Cunningham, Georgie Dagger, Anna Davies, Hollie-Mae Dodd, Jenna Foubister, Amy Hardcastle, Zoe Harris, Shona Hoyle, Katie Mottershead, Izzy Northrop, Eboni Partington, Tamzin Renouf, Georgia Roche, Erin Stott, Bella Sykes, Paige Travis, Vicky Whitfield, Liv Wood

