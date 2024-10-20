England’s clash against Samoa at The Brick Community Stadium on Sunday, October 27 will be broadcast live on BBC Two.

The clash in Wigan will open up a two-match Test Series between the two nations, with kick off scheduled for 2.30pm (BST).

It will bring the sixth clash between the pair, and the first since the 2021 Rugby League World Cup semi-final which saw Samoa pull off a shock with a Golden Point victory at The Emirates.

Shaun Wane’s side will also host Ben Gardiner’s men at Leeds Rhinos’ Headingley on Saturday, November 2 in the second – and last – game of this autumn’s series.

Broadcast information for England’s first Test against Samoa confirmed

Ahead of Sunday’s meeting at The Brick, the BBC’s coverage will begin at 2pm, half-an-hour prior to kick off.

Host Tanya Arnold will be joined by pundits Kevin Brown and Robbie Hunter-Paul.

St Helens-born Brown made 11 appearances for England during his career, featuring in a 30-10 win against Samoa in Campbelltown in May 2017.

Tokoroa native Hunter-Paul meanwhile amassed 30 caps for New Zealand. Lining up twice in his career against England for the Kiwis, he starred in two victories, including a 49-6 win in the 2000 World Cup semi-finals in Bolton.

Wheelchair Test broadcast information

England’s wheelchair side are also in action next weekend, hosting France in a stand-alone Test on Saturday, October 26.

Taking place at the Robin Park Arena in Wigan, that clash gets underway at 2.30pm (BST).

Coverage will come live on BBC iPlayer.

Later in the day, at 8.15pm, the game will then be shown again on BBC Red Button TV.

