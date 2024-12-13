My Ultimate Team: Paul Cooke’s best 1-13 of team-mates including Hull FC, Leeds Rhinos legends

Former England international Paul Cooke, a Challenge Cup winner with Hull FC before his controversial move to Hull KR, is our latest guest on My Ultimate Team, exclusive to Love Rugby League.

Cooke has just been appointed assistant coach at Championship side Featherstone, after an impressive playing career for Hull FC, Hull KR, Wakefield, Doncaster and Featherstone.

The half-back scored the memorable winning try as the Black and Whites upset favourites Leeds Rhinos to win the 2005 Challenge Cup at the Millenium Stadium in Cardiff, and played for Hull FC in the Grand Final the following season, losing to St Helens.

Cooke risked the wrath of half a city when he quit Hull FC for Hull KR in 2007, a story which formed the basis of his book “Judas” in 2016.

He played three times for England and now, Cooke has selected the best 13 players he has lined up alongside during his playing career in one all-star Dream Team, brought to you in partnership with eToro, the trading and investing platform with over 35 million users.





1. Steve Prescott MBE (Hull FC)

What a man and what a player. Strong, brave, quick and as safe as a full-back comes.

2. Colin Best (Hull FC)

Very quick, strong and could score a try from absolutely nothing.

3. Richie Barnett (Hull FC)

Gliding across the top of the playing surface effortlessly, he was quick, strong and very skillful.

4. Kirk Yeaman (Hull FC)

Scored tries from nothing, extremely strong and defensively outstanding.

5. Gareth Raynor (Hull FC)

He has the best footwork pre-line that I have seen, very quick and strong.





6. Richard Horne (Hull FC)

The best off-the-cuff half-back that I have played alongside over the years. He never got enough credit for his smartness and his ability to score from nothing was amazing.

7. Rob Burrow MBE (England A)

The fittest player I’ve ever seen. Pound for pound the strongest player I have ever seen too. What a player Rob was.

8. Paul King (Hull FC)

As tough a front rower as I have seen and he had the skills of a half too. A very smart player and when he hit everyone knew about it.

9. Richard Swain (Hull FC)

Very fit, very strong and defensively sound. I could count on one hand in games and practice how many times he threw me a bad pass. What a player.

10. Craig Greenhill (Hull FC)

Knuckles was so tough, hence his nickname. Never took a backward step and his skills were underrated.





11. Gareth Ellis (England A)

The complete back rower. Very quick, great footwork, could find a pass, offload post-line, a nightmare for defenders. When he hits you it’s definitely felt.

12. Stephen Kearney (Hull FC)

No nonsense in every sense of the words. Tough, strong, led through his talking and his actions. A great leader.

13. Jason Smith (Hull FC)

Taught me how to play the game at a pace to be most effective and successful. Had it all, an expert at fixing and dragging defenders, found try assist passes and kicks for fun and when it came to defending he would technically smash opponents.

