Few metrics get supporters talking like crowd figures – and in the modern world of IMG and gradings, they’re arguably more important than ever.

Super League enjoyed a strong season on the field, and the numbers look encouraging off it, too. Seven out of the 11 teams who played in both the 2023 and 2024 campaigns managed to post increases in their average attendances for regular season games.

If you threw play-off fixtures into the mix too, those numbers would arguably rise further. But for now, we’re taking a look at all the teams in Super League and how their average attendance from this season compares to 2023.

We’re starting with the four teams who’ve experienced drops in their crowds, working all the way up to the teams that have recorded the biggest increases: with seven posting year-on-year rises.

And we’ve only included the 11 Super League clubs who have played in both the 2023 and 2024 seasons: so no Wakefield Trinity or London Broncos. Without further ado..

11. Hull FC (-1,380)

Perhaps unsurprisingly, given the disappointment they have experienced in recent seasons, it’s Hull FC who were the worst-performing club in this bracket when it comes to crowd figures.

The Black and Whites endured another dismal year on the field and it was reflected in their average attendances. In 2023, they attracted a seasonal average of 12,355: that dropped down to 10,975 this year, a drop of almost 1,500 spectators.

10. Warrington Wolves (-829)

The next club on this list may come as a surprise given how well they performed in 2024: Warrington Wolves.

The Wire’s average crowds dropped by over 800 this year, from 10,894 in 2023 down to just a fraction above the 10,000 barrier this year: with a final total of 10,065. They’ll be hopeful of pushing that number back up next year with more success for Sam Burgess’ side.

9. Huddersfield Giants (-715)

Another club who struggled on the field next. Huddersfield laboured their way to a disappointing 9th come the end of the season, and unfortunately, they struggled to attract crowds once again.

Their average dropped below the 5,000 mark this year – from 5,247 in 2023 to 4,532 in 2024, a drop of over 700 spectators.

8. Salford Red Devils (-645)

Despite another year of progression on the field for Paul Rowley’s side, they too suffered a dip in their crowds.

Salford’s crowds went down from 5,291 on average in 2023 to 4,646 this year.

7. Catalans Dragons (+39)

It was a small and modest increase in average crowds for Catalans: but an increase nonetheless.

They are the first of seven Super League clubs to post rises in their attendance figures in 2024, with an average of 9,162 up on the 9,123 from 2023.

6. Leeds Rhinos (+230)

Into the six teams who posted a really significant season-on-season average now: and starting with a team who did so despite another disappointing campaign.

It is a sign as to Leeds’ reputation and standing in the game that they can continually post big crowds despite their struggles of recent years. In 2023, they averaged 13,805 fans a game – that went up despite missing out on the play-offs in 2024, to 14,035.

5. St Helens (+410)

St Helens found themselves in a similar position to Leeds: disappointment on the field in terms of performance, but a crowd figure that managed to buck the trend.

The Saints went from an average of 12,965 for their home games in 2023 to 13,105 this year.

4. Castleford Tigers (+755)

Another club who continued to make great strides off the field, Tigers fans have a lot to look forward to in the years ahead with a ground redevelopment and fresh investment from new prospective owner Martin Jepson.

The Tigers’ crowds grew in 2024 to an average of 7,941: up from 7,186 the year before.

3. Hull KR (+1,113)

Three clubs performed incredibly, posting increases of over 1,000 year-on-year: starting with Hull KR.

Their incredible season on the field was rewarded with a huge uptick in supporters coming through the turnstiles at Craven Park. According to the figures, Rovers’ average went from 8,770 to 9,883 in just one year. Can they break the 10,000 figure next season?

2. Leigh Leopards (+1,137)

Derek Beaumont’s investment – and that controversial rebrand a couple of years ago – is now really starting to pay off for Leigh on and off the field.

On it, they are consistently challenging around the top end of Super League. And off it, they’re growing their crowds significantly, with a rise from 7,254 on average last year to 8,391 this year.

1. Wigan Warriors (+1,416)

It seems that every list we write this off-season, it’s Wigan who are on top: and they’re in that position again here!

The all-conquering Super League champions not only posted the biggest seasonal average of this year – 14,910 – but the biggest increase across the whole competition, too.

Their crowds in 2023 averaged out at 13,494 – meaning a rise of almost 1,500 people on average in 2024. They are undisputedly the game’s market leaders on and off the field.