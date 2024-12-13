Papua New Guinea’s star-studded all-time Dream Team: Lam, Gene, Bai..

Papua New Guinea will have a team in the NRL from 2028 and beyond, it has been confirmed.

The Kumuls have produced a number of world-class rugby league players over the years: and they will get the opportunity to take the NRL by storm in 2028 when they make their debut the competition.

And with that in mind, who are the greatest players to ever pull on a Kumuls jersey? Here, Love Rugby League has put together a Dream Team of Papua New Guinean players in star-studded all-time XIII.

1. David Mead

The Port Moresby-born fullback served his country with distinction throughout his career, winning 15 caps for the Kumuls as well as playing in the 2008, 2013 and 2017 Rugby League World Cups.

Mead racked up 104 tries in 230 club career appearances for Gold Coast Titans, Catalans Dragons and Brisbane Broncos.

2. Alex Johnston

The Sydney-born speedster has scored 195 tries in 227 appearances for South Sydney Rabbitohs in the NRL: and has impressed on the international stage, too.

Johnston has represented his birth nation Australia and his Papua New Guinean heritage internationally, winning one cap for the Kangaroos and 10 for the Kumuls.

3. Nene Macdonald

The Salford Red Devils star has been one of the premiere centres in Super League for several years now: and he has been a cornerstone of the Kumuls for more than a decade now.

Port Moresby-born Macdonald has won 19 caps for his native Papua New Guinea, representing the Kumuls in the last three World Cups.

4. Justin Olam

It’s safe to say Olam is an absolute icon back in his PNG homeland – with the 30-year-old centre having scored 52 tries in 117 appearances for Melbourne Storm and Wests Tigers since his NRL debut back in 2018.

Olam, who was born and raised in the mountains of the Chimbu Province, has played 14 times for the Kumuls, featuring in the last two World Cups.

5. Marcus Bai

Bai is somewhat of a PNG hero on both sides of the world – having scored 70 tries in 144 games for Melbourne before becoming a fans’ favourite at Bradford Bulls and Leeds Rhinos.

The Ulamona-born winger won 14 caps for PNG, playing in the 1995 and 2000 World Cup tournaments.

6. Lachlan Lam

Lam Jnr has been one of the leading half-backs in Super League over the last couple of years, playing under his father Adrian at Leigh Leopards, who won the Challenge Cup at Wembley in 2023.

Lachlan was born and raised in Sydney but is of proud Papua New Guinean heritage through his dad. The 26-year-old has 13 Kumuls caps to his name, representing his heritage in the last two World Cups.

7. Adrian Lam

Lam Snr is arguably the greatest player to come out of Papua New Guinea, having achieved so much success as a player in the northern and southern hemispheres club game, as well as in the representative arena.

The Rabaul-born half-back was a legendary player in the NRL and Super League for Sydney Roosters and Wigan Warriors respectively: and has since become a successful head coach in England.

Lam won 15 caps for Papua New Guinea during his playing days. He captained the Kumuls in the 1995 and 2000 World Cups before coaching his country in the 2008 and 2013 tournaments!

8. Makali Aizue

Papua New Guinea has had many powerhouse props over the years but we can’t look past Makali Aizue, who is a cult hero not only in his homeland: but at Hull KR, too.

The Goroka-born prop, who made more than 150 appearances for Hull KR across seven seasons between 2003 and 2009, played 11 times for PNG: including two World Cups.

9. Edwin Ipape

Again, the Kumuls have been blessed with many in time gone by such as Paul Aiton, James Segeyaro, Liam Horne and Judah Rimbu: but we’ve given the nod to Leigh star Ipape.

The Mount Hagen-born hooker has become one of the best in his position in Super League over the last couple of years, playing under his fellow countryman Adrian Lam at Leigh. He has played nine games for the Kumuls.

10. Nev Costigan

The Rabaul-born forward could play anywhere in the pack, so we’ve given him a spot in the front-row alongside the aforementioned Aizue.

Costigan became a big name in the NRL during his time with Brisbane Broncos, Canberra Raiders, St George Illawarra Dragons and Newcastle Knights before spending the final season of his professional career in England with Hull KR in 2014.

Costigan won six caps for Papua New Guinea, representing the Kumuls in the 2008 and 2013 World Cups. He made six appearances for Queensland in the State of Origin arena, too.

11. Jason Chan

Chan was born and raised in Sydney but qualified to represent Papua New Guinea via his heritage. He made his international debut for the Kumuls in 2008: and represented his country of heritage in the 2008 and 2013 World Cups.

The powerful back-rower spent the majority of his professional career plying his trade in Super League with Celtic Crusaders, Huddersfield Giants and Hull KR.

12. Rhyse Martin

The 31-year-old is regarded as a legend in his ancestral homeland of Papua New Guinea: and he has become a household name in England with Leeds Rhinos over the last five years, too.

Martin has won 19 caps for PNG since making his international debut in 2014, representing the Kumuls in the last two World Cups.

Martin, who has joined Hull KR on a two-year deal from 2025, was born and raised in Queensland and is of Papua New Guinean heritage through his father, who hails from Hula in the Central Province.

13. Stanley Gene

Could we put anyone else at 13 other than Gene?! We don’t think so…

The Goroka-born utility is an icon in his PNG homeland, having won 19 caps in total for the Kumuls, featuring in the 1995, 2000 and 2008 World Cups.

Gene carved out an excellent career in England, serving Hull KR, Hull FC, Bradford Bulls and Halifax Panthers with distinction.

