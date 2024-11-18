NRLW star puts England selectors on red alert with allegiance admission

Sydney Roosters outside-back Jasmin Strange has revealed she’d like to play for England in the near future, putting head coach Stuart Barrow and his selection team on red alert.

Strange – who will turn 22 in December – has won back-to-back NRLW titles, winning the Premiership in 2023 with Newcastle Knights and then again in 2024 with the Roosters.

Scoring five tries in her NRLW career to date having debuted at senior level back in 2022, the New South Wales-born youngster has already represented the Māori All Stars, doing so through her heritage.

Dad John – who is also her head coach at the Roosters – has Kiwi roots, but Strange’s mum is English and it’s Barrow’s side who she wishes to represent on the international stage.

The 21-year-old revealed her desire to don an England shirt in an interview with Australian outlet Zero Tackle, published on Monday.

She said: “I am eligible for the Kiwis, but my mum’s fully English, so I wouldn’t mind trying to give the English team a crack.

“My dad’s side were really proud of me for playing Māori (All Stars), but I know that my mum’s side who still live in England would be very happy if I did that.”

Strange’s brother, Ethan, is also eligible for both the Kiwis and England as well as Australia, but hasn’t made his mind up yet.

Players are not allowed to appear for two different tier-one countries, and if the pair represent either the Kiwis or England, they will no longer be eligible for selection for State of Origin due to international rules.

Ethan has already represented New South Wales at under-19s level, but is still currently available for any of the three national sides he’s eligible for.

