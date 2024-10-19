Where Are They Now? The England side from Shaun Wane’s first game in 2021

Shaun Wane is preparing his side for another huge Test series with a Pacific Island nation, as England take on Samoa this Autumn.

The ex-Wiganer took over as England coach back in 2021, and had his first game against the Combined All-Stars at the Halliwell Jones; where the ultimately lost 26-24.

Despite this opening loss, Wane has a strong record as England coach since taking the reigns. He guided them to a World Cup semi-final, and a year later oversaw the series whitewash over Tonga.

A lot has changed in the three seasons since he took the post though, but where are the players from his first game as England boss back in 2021? Well, here is a full run-down of what those players are up to now.

1. Sam Tomkins

Tomkins is actually in camp with England over the next few weeks. He agreed a role to join Wane’s staff as team manager for the Samoa series.

He’s also preparing for one last season as a player with Catalans Dragons, having come out of retirement earlier this season for the French side.

2. Tom Davies

Davies has enjoyed a successful career at the top of Super League since making his England debut.

He has become one of the competition’s most consistent and impressive wingers in recent years – and he will be plying his trade in East Hull in 2025, having agreed a switch from Catalans Dragons to Hull KR.

3. Reece Lyne

Lyne’s club form for Wakefield Trinity earned him a call-up in the summer of 2021 for Wane’s first England squad. He had featured for England before in 2018 – and this proved to be his second and final national team appearance.

Lyne, still only 31, is currently playing in the Championship with Doncaster.

4. Ben Currie

Currie is one of only a handful of players from that day three years ago that has made the England squad this season. He is still performing to the highest level with Warrington Wolves – but not as a centre! Currie has reinvented his game as a 13 under Sam Burgess this year.

5. Tommy Makinson

Makinson has been granted time off from England duty this year for personal reasons, and he will be a tough act to replace on the wing for Wane. A consistent member of his sides for three years, Makinson is heading to Catalans Dragons to replace the man who was on the other flank for the national team that day, Tom Davies.

6. Stefan Ratchford

Ratchford’s six official England appearances all came between 2016 and 2018 – but he did earn a recall for this non-official game against the All Stars.

He is still at Warrington Wolves, but is not as constant a regular as he once was in the Wire side.

7. Luke Gale

This weekend is a momentous one for Gale – who will bring the curtain down on his playing career. Gale played scrum-half in the 2017 World Cup final, a role he reprised here in this game three years ago.

Since then he has had spells with Leeds, Hull FC, Keighley and Wakefield: the latter of whom he will turn out for in the Championship Grand Final this weekend before taking up a coaching role at Trinity in 2025.

8. Morgan Knowles

Another who is in the England reckoning this year, Knowles is a mainstay of the St Helens side at club level and will likely play a role against Samoa over the coming weeks.

9. Paul Mcshane

McShane’s Super League career came to an end a few weeks ago after Castleford Tigers’ season drew to a close. Three years ago, McShane was one of the standout English hookers and, at that time, the reigning Man of Steel.

He is expected to join Championship side York Knights in 2025.

10. Mike Cooper

Cooper retired from rugby league with immediate effect last month, ending his playing career with Super League champions Wigan Warriors.

11. John Bateman

Bateman has had an up-and-down three years since this England game against the All Stars. He left Wigan Warriors to return to the NRL and join Wests Tigers, but found himself on the move again earlier this year.

Bateman joined Super League side Warrington Wolves on loan – but he will return to the Tigers in 2025: not before featuring for England once again under Wane against Samoa, though.

12. Liam Farrell

Farrell’s international career may now be over having been overlooked for the Samoa series but he remains one of the best forwards in Super League.

Oh, and he just captained Wigan Warriors to an historic quadruple.

13. Joe Westerman

Westerman’s impressive form with Wakefield Trinity earned him the England call in 2021 – and though he isn’t a part of the international setup these days, he is still an integral figure at club level for Castleford Tigers.

Substitutes

14. Ash Handley

Handley has missed out on selection for England this year due to injury – and he would have likely been included given a strong showing at Super League level for Leeds this year.

15. Daryl Clark

Another mainstay of England squads under Wane: including this one.

16. MIkolaj Oledzki

The Polish-born prop remains at Leeds Rhinos.

17. Joe Philbin

Philbin will be switching nations this autumn. He has been named in Ireland’s extended squad for the upcoming internationals; at club level, he remains a key figure for Warrington Wolves.

