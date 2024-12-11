Every Super League club’s dual-registration partners heading into 2025 season

Several clubs in Super League have already announced their dual-registration partners for next season.

The dual-registration rule, which was first introduced in 2013, is a pathway that many top-flight clubs use to get players more experience or game time at a higher level than they are used to playing: or if regular first-team players are coming back from injury.

When a player goes on dual-registration, they will be eligible to play and train with both clubs. The player will be restricted to play in one fixture per scheduled round in any given week and would not be eligible to play twice over the same weekend.

Here, Love Rugby League provides you with a club-by-club guide to every Super League club’s stance on dual-reg for 2025 – with this article to be updated as and when more agreements are announced…

Castleford Tigers

The Tigers were partnered with Batley Bulldogs in 2024 given their connections between previous Castleford coach Craig Lingard and his former club Batley: but that agreement has now ended. Castleford also linked up with Newcastle Thunder last season. At the time of writing, the Tigers do not have a confirmed partner for 2025.

Catalans Dragons

The Dragons have been on dual-reg terms with Championship heavyweights Toulouse Olympique for a couple of years now. Nothing has yet been announced in regards to taking the agreement into 2025: but you suspect they will given they are the only full-time professional clubs in France.

Huddersfield Giants

Huddersfield Giants head coach Luke Robinson

Luke Robinson’s Giants have linked up with Hunslet, who will compete in the Championship next season after winning promotion from League 1. Huddersfield youngster George Flanagan enjoyed a loan spell with the Parksiders last term.

Hull FC

The Black and Whites have not had a dual-registration partner since 2023 when they were linked with Newcastle Thunder, who were in the Championship at the time. Nothing has been announced yet in regards to 2025.

Hull KR

The Robins have yet to confirm any dual-reg partnerships for 2025 – but they had links with League 1 side Keighley Cougars and Championship outfit Featherstone Rovers in 2024.

Leeds Rhinos

The Rhinos partnered up with Championship neighbours Halifax Panthers last season: but nothing has yet been announced for next season.

Leigh Leopards

Leigh have not had a dual-reg partnership since 2023 when they were linked with League 1 side Rochdale Hornets, with the Leopards opting to get the most out of their reserve-grade side in 2024. The club have have yet to announced anything regarding dual-reg for 2025.

Salford Red Devils

Salford Red Devils head coach Paul Rowley

The Red Devils announced in November that they would be linking up with Championship side Barrow Raiders for 2025 – with Salford’s young prop Jamie Pye having enjoyed a stint with the Cumbrian club at the back end of 2024.

St Helens

The Saints have yet to confirm their dual-reg partners for 2025 but they have had a link with Swinton Lions over the last couple of seasons – with the likes of George Delaney, Noah Stephens and Jonny Vaughan having featured for the Lions.

Wakefield Trinity

Super League’s newly-promoted side Wakefield have entered a dual-reg agreement with Championship outfit Batley Bulldogs, who were partnered with Castleford in 2024.

Warrington Wolves

The Wire have already announced their two dual-registration partners for 2025 in the shape of Championship neighbours Widnes Vikings and League 1 side Keighley Cougars.

Warrington youngsters Max Wood, Zac Bardsley-Rowe and Lucas Green featured in the Championship for the Vikings last term.

Wigan Warriors

The Grand Slam winners haven’t announced any dual-reg agreements for 2025 just yet: but they were partnered with Wakefield, Barrow and Midlands Hurricanes last season.

