Super League table of the 2020s with all 14 teams ranked and one dominant force

2025 marks the midway point of the Super League decade – but how has every team to have graced the competition fared across the first five seasons of the 2020s?

Throughout the winter, Love Rugby League will be looking at each of the four decades in which Super League has been played and trying to work out who the dominant force of each time period has been.

We’ve already look at the 1990s and the 2000s: you can see those tables by clicking the links below.

We’ll start at the bottom: and two names that will be fairly unsurprising given how, in the five seasons across the decade thus far, they’ve each spent just one year in Super League.

At the very bottom is London Broncos, who earned many admirers throughout 2024 but ultimately, their three wins from 27 games have them at the foot of this 14-team table. They are just two wins behind Toulouse, who are second-bottom after gaining five wins in 2022.

Then it’s two more teams who haven’t done the full five years of the 2020s in Super League. Wakefield Trinity were in for four of those seasons but they picked up just 28 wins in that time, leaving them in 12th place.

Next is Leigh Leopards, who have played 76 regular-season games in the 2020s and got 33 wins, putting them ahead of Trinity despite having one season less in the competition!

Then it’s onto the ten teams who have been in Super League all decade. At the bottom of that group? Hull FC, who have got just 41 wins from 119 league fixtures this decade.

Two wins ahead of them on 87 points and 43 wins is Castleford Tigers – albeit with a game more, 120. There’s then a big jump up to the team in eighth, Huddersfield Giants, who have 109 points from 123 games. That cause was helped in no small part by a third-placed finish in 2022 under Ian Watson.

Salford Red Devils are next with 116 points from 121 games before the top six begins with Hull KR. You may have expected them to be slightly higher given their success in recent seasons but they did start the decade with a last-placed finish in 2020, only being spared due to Toronto Wolfpack’s off-field issues. They have 124 points.

Three points ahead of that is Leeds Rhinos in fifth, before another leap up to the teams in the top four. Warrington Wolves have won 70 of their 119 Super League games and have 141 points, 15 shy of Catalans Dragons, who have 156 points.

It will come as no surprise who the top two are. St Helens started the 2020s as the sport’s dominant side and that’s reflected in their position on this league table; in 119 league games, they have 84 wins and 168 points.

But they are still some way adrift of the all-conquering Wigan – who have won a staggering 91 of their 123 league games: just a fraction over 75 per cent. That puts them on a whopping 182 points!