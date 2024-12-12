John Bateman ‘rejects’ South Sydney move as new NRL club launch bid

The John Bateman saga has continued and taken yet another fresh twist: with the England international rejecting a move to South Sydney Rabbitohs.

However, a new NRL club have materialised as a possible transfer option for the 31-year-old: North Queensland Cowboys. They are now weighing up whether to make a move for the forward as his exit from Wests Tigers takes another turn.

Bateman’s future has been one of the dominant stories of the NRL off-season. Ever since leaving the Tigers to join Warrington Wolves on loan mid-season, it seemed inevitable that he would not return to Wests in 2025.

Head coach Benji Marshall insisted speculation of a rift between the pair was inaccurate, and the club were prepared to welcome Bateman back into the fold ahead of the 2025 campaign.

However, speculation of a move to Manly then materialised, before that move seemingly fell through. Souths then stepped forward as a possible destination, with Wayne Bennett exploring the possibility of signing a player he has worked with in the NRL before.

However, Souths have now been ruled out of the race after Bateman seemingly told the club he wouldn’t be interested in a switch to the Bunnies.

That has now left the Cowboys as the newest frontrunners to sign Bateman. They have reportedly held initial discussions with Bateman and his management over a deal.

The forward is not due to return to training with Wests until after Christmas, and is currently in the UK following England’s series victory against Samoa.

But it now looks increasingly likely once again that his time at the Tigers is over and come January, he will be playing for a different NRL club altogether. That club now looks likely to be the Cowboys as one of the biggest sagas in the NRL takes yet another twist.

READ NEXT: Super League-linked NRL star offered ‘lifeline’ as potential salary ‘revealed’