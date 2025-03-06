Matt Peet responds to Las Vegas World Club Challenge speculation with admission made

Wigan head coach Matt Peet says that hosting the World Club Challenge in Las Vegas would ‘make a lot of sense’ and insists the Warriors would ‘love the opportunity’ to return to Sin City.

Last weekend, Peet’s side created history as they won the first-ever Super League game to be held on US soil, beating Warrington Wolves 48-24 at the Allegiant Stadium.

That clash was the first in a quadruple-header led by the NRL, who have now enjoyed a rugby league bonanza in the entertainment capital of the world for the last two years.

The annual event will continue in Vegas long-term, and the expectation is that Super League will continue to play a part.

Now though, there’s also suggestions that three Super League clubs a year could make the trip to Vegas – with two facing one another and the other squaring off against the previous season’s NRL champions in the World Club Challenge.

Wigan are, of course, the reigning World Club champions having beaten Penrith Panthers in February 2024 at The Brick Community Stadium with both sides having won their domestic leagues in 2023.

Come the end of 2024, both had been crowned champions domestically again, but the World Club Challenge won’t be taking place this year with a suitable date in the calendar not able to be found.

Both sides were in action in Vegas last weekend, with the Panthers beating Cronulla Sharks 28-22.

Sin City could put an end to any questions over when the World Club takes place each year, and Peet is in support of the idea.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of this weekend’s game against Huddersfield Giants, the Warriors boss said: “I think it’s an exciting suggestion and I think it makes a lot of sense.

“The World Club Challenge has to be concrete in the calendar. Much like the international programme, it needs solidifying.

“We would love the opportunity to go, and I said that (while we were over there).

“I don’t have a bad word to say about it, and I’ve heard positive comments coming out of other Super League clubs who like the thought of it. They’re interested in it, and I hope there is Super League involvement (next year).

“If we can have a Super League game and Wigan Warriors there, that would be amazing. There’s a lot of bridges to cross though before that comes to fruition.”

