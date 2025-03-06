BBC enjoy viewing figures boom as full numbers revealed from Wakefield Trinity v St Helens clash

The BBC’s coverage of St Helens’ win at Wakefield Trinity last Saturday afternoon saw a rise in viewing figures, bringing in the best numbers of the season so far.

Screened live on BBC Two, Saints got the better of newly-promoted Trinity, winning 26-6 at Belle Vue to maintain their 100% record at the start of 2025.

Kyle Feldt, Daryl Clark, Harry Robertson and Jack Welsby were all on the scoresheet for the visitors. Wakefield‘s only response came through Isaiah Vagana, who crossed the whitewash midway through the first half.

Compared to the previous week’s terrestrial showing of Leigh Leopards’ victory against Huddersfield Giants, viewing figures boomed, and were even better than Saints’ demolition of Salford Red Devils’ youngsters that was shown by the BBC in Round 1.

An average viewership of 347,000 watched Saints’ Round 3 victory in West Yorkshire last Saturday, compared to the 256,000 that had watched Leigh’s success the week prior – an increase of 91,000.

Viewership at Belle Vue also peaked at 466,000 compared to the 327,000 peak in Round 2 at the Leopards’ Den – a rise of 139,000.

And overall audience share on Saturday afternoon was at 6%, much higher than the 2.8% from the week prior.

All three of those statistics were higher than experienced in Round 1 when Saints hammered that youthful Salford side, recording Super League‘s biggest-ever winning margin in the process at 82-0.

The BBC now won’t be showing another Super League game until Round 6, when Salford make the trip to face reigning champions Wigan Warriors.

That clash at The Brick Community Stadium on Sunday, March 30 is pencilled in for a 3pm kick-off.

