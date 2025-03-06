It’s Round Four of the new Super League season – and this week, Sky Sports pundit Jon Wells is offering his predictions to Love Rugby League.

There are six intriguing games, beginning on Thursday night when Leigh travel to Hull FC looking to preserve their unbeaten start to 2025.

Wigan and Warrington return to action in England after their exploits in Vegas, while Castleford and Salford face off in a huge game at the bottom.

Here are Jon’s predictions: with some pretty interesting calls!

Hull FC v Leigh Leopards

Hull have clearly improved this season: but not as much as Leigh. I’m really sweet on the Leopards, I think they’ve started really well and they look to have a great balance to the side.

They’ve shown they have great squad depth and balance and the guys who come in such as Keanan Brand and Bailey Hodgson have really acquitted themselves well. They’ve got durability and fitness, the likes of Owen Trout and Isaac Liu do big minutes: and I think they’ll just edge it.

Prediction: Leigh by 4

Castleford v Salford

You might think it’s a little too early to call it a must-win: but I believe it is. Paul Rowley’s had an awful lot to deal with at Salford and this is another tricky ask.

Castleford showed enough in that final quarter at Leeds to me that they’ve got the firepower to get that first win at home. I like the look of Fletcher Rooney and while it could be tight, I’m leaning to a Cas win.

Prediction: Castleford by 6

St Helens v Hull KR

The halves has been a big issue for Hull KR. And then just as they look to resolve that, they lose Niall Evalds.

St Helens, in contrast, have barely had to get out of second gear and at home, against a good Hull KR side, I think they remind everyone they’re still a force in this game.

Prediction: St Helens by 8

Catalans Dragons v Leeds Rhinos

I think Catalans get their first win this weekend. They get a couple of troops back and they’ve massively underperformed so far: I don’t doubt Bernard Guasch will have had the proverbial butcher’s knife out this week!

Leeds will miss Tom Holroyd, and I’ll tip Catalans: just.

Prediction: Catalans by 2

Wigan Warriors v Huddersfield Giants

Wigan will have had timezones to cross and celebrations to get out of their systems: but I have no doubt they’ll handle everything as professionally as they have over the last 18 months or so.

Last weekend was a real rude awakening for everyone in Super League: Wigan look like they’ve picked up where they left off last year. Home win.

Prediction: Wigan by 22

Warrington Wolves v Wakefield Trinity

Wakefield are in a position where they’re going to pick off some scalps and they’re going to be a worry for a lot opposition. They have real quality and I think they will be nowhere near the bottom end of table.

However, Warrington have got a massive point to prove – they’ve had their first drubbing I can remember under Sam Burgess. I think you’ll see a real response.

Prediction: Warrington by 10