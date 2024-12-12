It proved to be another bitterly disappointing campaign at first-team level for Hull FC, but help is at hand as the new chapter unfolds under John Cartwright.

The club’s youth development system is producing numerous homegrown talents with the likes of Logan Moy and Jack Charles having debuted this year. So too did promising forward Will Kirby, another local lad being tipped for a bright future.

The 18-year-old made his only Super League appearance to date against Salford Red Devils in July. Love Rugby League spoke to Simon Grix, who spent much of the 2024 campaign in interim charge, about the teenager’s potential.

Background

Kirkby began playing for the Black and Whites’ Scholarship Under 16s team in 2021 before moving up to join the Under 18s in 2023. The ex-Hull Wyke junior features in the second-row, offering a powerful and aggressive presence on the edge.

Kirby is noted as a strong defender for Hull, whilst posing a threat with his size and bullish power from close range when running dangerous lead lines.

His potential was recognised when he made his Super League debut in the 22-20 defeat at Salford Red Devils on July 7, 2024.

Grix told Love Rugby League: “Having come through the Scholarship and Academy here, Will’s obviously shown the potential required to be in and around the first-team squad.

“I think he was probably earmarked before I came to the club as someone who was going to progress through the system. He’s a hard-working kid with good values and has been consistent in our Academy and Reserves.

“You can only pick so many players to represent England Academy at any one time, so he’s probably been unfortunate to not be a part of that, but he was involved with Yorkshire in their Origin series against Lancashire last year.

“We need to give opportunities to our young players but some of them – even Will, to be fair – probably got their opportunity way before they were ready because of the circumstances we’re in.

“I think it’s a little bit of ‘throw them in, see if they can swim’ or see if they can tread water for now and build on what they’ve got because there is definitely some quality there.”

Like many homegrown players in Hull FC’s first-team squad, Kirby is an ardent supporter of the club.

Grix added: “If Will wasn’t here as part of the first-team squad, he would probably be sat in the stands watching as a fan, as would Jack Charles, Ryan Westerman and many more of the young lads who are in amongst it.

“Will’s a Hull tragic, if you like, and it’s a bit of a boyhood dream for him to get out there and wear the black and white jersey.”

An ankle injury meant Kirby did not play again at first-team level this year following his debut, but he has signed a senior deal with the Black and Whites for next season.

“Hopefully, when we see him again, we can see a player we can hang on to,” added Grix.

Style of play – “he plays in the middle and is aggressive”

Kirby is only 18, so Hull are keen not to pigeon hole in a certain position at this stage.

Grix explains: “Will plays back row/middle and he’s aggressive. Training and playing in both positions is going to be invaluable for him and us moving forward.”

New head coach Cartwright recently began his role in charge and has been kept abreast of the young players’ potential. Grix said: “That includes some of those younger blokes who are on the fringe of the first-team squad at the moment.

“I suppose it’s not necessarily John’s job to a degree – he will work with he’s got, as we have done this year. Richard Tate’s job, as our Head of Youth, is to make sure that the pathway for young players is solid and we are bringing them through.

“There is a progression plan for how it looks in two years and it’s about working towards that. Some won’t follow the route they think they will; maybe they might get so far and don’t quite get there. Others will maybe exceed expectations but the important bit is having a plan in place.”

Championship an option for 2025

The list of young Super League players who have stepped down to the Championship in search of first-team action is endless.

Whether it be on loan or dual-registration, the second tier provides a fiercely competitive environment for young hopefuls to learn their trade.

Grix revealed that route could a potential option for Kirby next term, saying: “That’s part of the plan, I believe, for next year.

“For me coming to the club from the Championship (Halifax Panthers), I’m a bit biased and think it’s a really good place to learn. You’re playing against men on a weekly basis is what some lads, like Will Kirby and Ryan Westerman, could benefit from.

“The Reserves level of competition is very hit and miss and playing every two weeks is not ideal either. So we’re planning on making sure all the young lads are playing at the appropriate level next year.

“But more change is coming because an absolute raft of new first-team players have come in during the off-season. A good number will also be leaving, but Will is potentially a Super League player, of course, and he wouldn’t be here otherwise.

“As much as we are in a bit of a needs-must scenario, we still have to protect our young players.

“It’s a late maturation sport anyway and to come in and play in the middle of the field in a tough sport is difficult, so we will continue to manage Will’s development carefully.”

Player profile

Name: Will Kirby

Date of birth: 22/02/2006

Position: Back row

Senior debut: Salford Red Devils (A), 07/07/2024

Honours: Yorkshire Academy