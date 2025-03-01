Rugby league history will be made this weekend as Wigan Warriors and the Warrington Wolves go head-to-head in the first-ever Super League fixture on American soil. Question is, can you name every country that has hosted the competition?

The entertainment capital of the world will get a taste of something new on Saturday when Super League makes its arrival.

Las Vegas has seen it all over the years. The biggest boxing events, Super Bowl, Formula 1 and even WrestleMania have graced Sin City.

Rugby league has already made its mark courtesy of the NRL, but let’s face it, having Super League at the Allegiant Stadium will make things just that little bit tastier.

Here, we take a look at every country which has hosted Super League during its 30 glorious years of existence to date…

England

This one is a bit obvious, so we might as well move on.

However, if you’re a new Super League fan, you may be interested to learn that the first ever fixture was not held on English soil.

France

The launch of Super League marked a new start for rugby league in the northern hemisphere and it all started in…. you guessed it, Paris.

Back in 1996, PSG was less Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and more Pascal Bomati, Patrick Torreilles and Frederic Banquet.

The rugby league section of PSG had a shorter life-span than grunge music, but that wasn’t the end of French participation in Super League.

Catalans Dragons joined in 2006 and have been going strong ever since – even making a couple of Grand Finals along the way.

Toulouse Olympique also deserve a mention for their 2022 Super League run.

Wales

Back in 2007, Super League introduced a new concept – Magic Weekend. A full round of fixtures taking place at one venue over the course of two days. Absolute heaven for rugby league fanatics.

The first two editions of Magic took place in Cardiff at the Millennium Stadium, with the 2008 renewal attracting a bumper weekend attendance of 63,144.

That isn’t the only Welsh contribution to Super League. Between 2009 and 2011, Wrexham-based Crusaders graced the competition with their presence.

Scotland

Speaking of Magic Weekend, the 2009 and 2010 editions of the event took place at Murrayfield in Edinburgh.

Crusaders and Bradford Bulls enter the Murrayfield pitch ahead of their clash at Magic Weekend in 2010

Attendance numbers took a significant dip, with the 2010 Magic Weekend attracting the lowest ever combined crowd of 52,043.

We’re yet to get a Scottish Super League club. Are you hearing this Edinburgh Eagles? It’s time to step up!

Australia

Wigan and Hull FC made history in 2018 as they took part in the first-ever Super League match to be played outside of Europe.

The Warriors maintained their 100% start to the 2018 season in humid conditions as they beat the Airlie Birds 24-10 in Wollongong, Australia.

Don’t expect the competition to return Down Under anytime soon. That’s one expensive gig.

Spain

Ronaldo Nazario, Johan Cruyff, Ronaldinho… Tony Gigot?

The iconic Nou Camp stadium – home to footballing giant Barcelona – hosted a Super League fixture back in 2019.

Catalans took on Wigan in front of a record crowd of 31,555 for a regular season match, with the Dragons claiming a 33-16 victory.

Catalans Dragons celebrate Micky McIlorum’s try at the Camp Nou against Wigan Warriors in 2019

The stadium is currently ongoing major redevelopment work. With that in mind, it may be some time before we head back to that colossus of a venue.

Prior to that 2019 showdown, the Dragons had also taken a Super League game on the road across the border into Barcelona, doing so in June 2009 when they hosted Warrington at the Montjuic Stadium.

That evening in front of a crowd of 18,150, the visitors reigned supreme with a 24-12 victory.