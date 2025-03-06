NRL to ‘save’ Super League as details of takeover offer emerge

Could a move by the NRL to purchase Super League and revolutionise the sport in the UK be finally about to materialise?

Australia’s Daily Telegraph has reported that a ‘powerful cabal’ of club executives from Down Under have met with their English counterparts in recent weeks for the NRL to potentially launch a bid to buy English rugby league’s premiere competition.

They allege that discussions have been taking place for months – something which is well acknowledged among Super League CEOs – but that in Las Vegas last week, they finally reached a ‘crescendo’.

Numerous high-profile CEOs from Super League were in attendance in Vegas. Wigan’s Kris Radlinski and Warrington’s Karl Fitzpatrick were unsurprisingly in attendance, but so too were the likes of Derek Beaumont and Gary Hetherington: missing their own teams’ games in England to make the trip.

And it seems as though part of the reason for that was to hold talks with the NRL about a takeover that the reports in Australia describe as a ‘seminal moment’ for English rugby league.

They say: “It shapes as a seminal moment for the game in the northern hemisphere, where Super League continues to battle instability and political in-fighting as clubs struggle to keep their heads above water.”

Furthermore, it is detailed that talks have got so far down the line that a proposal could be taken to the NRL in the near future to allow the competition to take a majority stake in Super League.

It would be a revolutionary move that would allow Super League access to the NRL’s immense resource and potentially re-shape the future prospects of the competition.

