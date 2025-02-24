All 12 Super League teams have now staged a home game in 2025 following Round Two of the new campaign.

And as has been the case for the past year or so, the latest round of games provided some encouraging attendance figures for fans to track.

In fact, one club posted their biggest Super League attendance for almost two decades – with several others also posting numbers way up on their averages from 2024.

Here’s a look at every crowd this weekend.

Wakefield Trinity v Hull KR: 8,065

There were records set at the DIY Kitchens Stadium on Thursday night with Wakefield’s first home game back as a Super League club.

On the field, they fell just short with defeat to Hull KR but off it, Trinity are flying. Their biggest gate since 2008 was in attendance and it looks likely to be a figure that will be challenged at various points throughout 2025.

Hull FC v Wigan Warriors: 14,751

There was just as impressive a crowd figure at Hull on Friday night for their clash against Wigan Warriors – with the biggest crowd of the weekend at the MKM Stadium.

Given how Hull were averaging under 11,000 last year, it’s an encouraging start attendance-wise that the Black and Whites will hope to build upon.

Warrington Wolves v Catalans Dragons: 11,157

Warrington also posted a figure bigger than their 2024 average on Friday – which is impressive, given how it was against the side who traditionally do not bring away support.

Salford Red Devils v Leeds Rhinos: 5,798

It was a momentous day for the Red Devils on Saturday with their new ownership celebrated – although the result didn’t go their way on the field as they lost to Leeds.

However, Salford were yet another club to post a number bigger than their seasonal average last year.

Castleford Tigers v St Helens: 7,723

Castleford were heavily beaten by the Saints on Saturday evening – and they were close to the 8,000 mark in terms of attendance for their first home match of 2025.

Leigh Leopards v Huddersfield Giants: 8,440

The final game of Round Two was in Leigh where, as we have come to expect, the Leopards attracted a bumper crowd for their first home match of 2025.

Leigh were averaging 8,391 through the turnstiles last year: meaning Sunday’s crowd figure was fractionally above par in that regard.

But all round, it has been an encouraging start for Super League when it comes to crowds.