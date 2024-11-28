St Helens star becomes latest English player to make NRLW transfer move

St Helens star Paige Travis will become the fourth English player to feature in the NRLW next season after signing a two-year contract with Parramatta Eels.

The back-rower has scored 35 tries in 65 appearances for St Helens since her debut in 2019 after being spotted whilst playing for Littleborough Rugby Union ahead of the 2019 campaign.

Travis, who hails from Rochdale, represented England at the most recent Rugby League World Cup: and has eight caps to her name so far.

She will now become the fourth English player to play in the NRLW, following in the footsteps of her England team-mates Hollie Mae-Dodd (Canberra Raiders), Georgia Roche (Newcastle Knights) and Fran Goldthorp (North Queensland Cowboys).

“I am thrilled to be joining the Parramatta Eels and to challenge myself in the NRLW,” said Travis.

“I’ve watched a lot of the NRLW games, and the Eels have really impressed me as a team who play with passion and for each other.

“I look forward to meeting the girls and bringing my experience to the squad next year.”

Travis was part of the Saints side that won a historic treble in 2021, helping her side win the Women’s Super League, BWSL League Leaders’ Shield and Women’s Challenge Cup.

The 25-year-old played a key role in helping the Saints win the Challenge Cup four times in a row between 2021 and 2024: and helped the club lift the League Leaders’ Shield in her final season at the Totally Wicked Stadium before they fell short to York Valkyrie in the Grand Final.

“The Parramatta Eels are excited to sign a player of the calibre of Paige Travis,” said Parramatta’s general manager of football Mark O’Neill.

“Paige brings a wealth of experience at Test, World Cup and club level, and her exceptional footwork and strength will be a fantastic addition to our squad.

“NRLW fans will be in for a treat when Paige takes to the field in the Blue and Gold and displays some of that Lancashire magic.”

Travis starred in England’s win over Wales at AMT Headingley earlier this month and will be available for selection in their Test with Australia in Las Vegas before linking up with the Eels ahead of the 2025 NRLW season.

