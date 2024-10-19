The clubs set for major IMG grading boosts including Leigh Leopards, Bradford Bulls

It’s now only a matter of days until rugby league finds out which 12 teams will be in Super League for 2025 – and where every club stands on the ladder when it comes to IMG’s gradings system.

After a provisional roll-out in 2024, the system goes live next week for the very first time, with the IMG gradings to determine in what division the majority of teams will be participating in for 2025.

And based off last year’s gradings, there’s every possibility there are a number of clubs who are going to move up the rankings. And in the case of one or two clubs, it will dictate which division they are playing in next year.

Here’s five standouts in that regard.

London Broncos

The mood music surrounding London Broncos and IMG throughout this year has been largely negative. But the Broncos are one club who will get an enormous score boost later this year.

That’s due to a few reasons. One is that they were playing in Super League this season so the performance aspect of their grading will surge. But London have also made a number of key changes off the field which will hand them significant boosts.

They only scored 8.07 12 months ago. Expect that to go comfortably into double figures and rise to put them around the top bracket of the clubs just outside Super League. There’s still work to do, but the Broncos are going in the right direction.

Wakefield Trinity

Arguably the most significant mover in this regard is Wakefield. It seems certain that they’re heading back to Super League next season after significantly boosting their off-field operations.

They may have been playing in the Championship this season, but that’s afforded them the opportunity for bonus points when it comes to the 1895 Cup and, should they win on Saturday, the Championship Grand Final.

Owner Matt Ellis is of the belief they could get secure Grade A status, too. That remains to be seen: but it looks increasingly likely Trinity have done enough to be in the top flight again whether it’s with an A or B grading.

Leigh Leopards

It’s been another successful season on the field for Leigh Leopards – and off it, too.

They were 12th in the gradings last year, leading many to suspect they could be in danger of being removed from Super League. That will not be the case: they will in fact surge up the rankings.

Owner Derek Beaumont is confident they’ll secure Grade A status and just like Wakefield, whether that proves to be the case or not, there’s no danger of them being under threat of dropping out of Super League.

Bradford Bulls

Bradford were 14th in last year’s rankings – and they could likely expect to be in a similar position this time around too: but with a big score bump.

The Bulls have improved their performance criteria score by virtue of a strong Championship season, and are also developing and flourishing financially off the field, too.

It won’t be enough to make Super League, but it’ll show that the club are going in the right direction, even after the departure of head coach Eamon O’Carroll.

Castleford Tigers

The panic over Castleford’s grading last year – partly due to the error from the RFL – made many wonder if the Tigers would be heading for the Championship in 2025.

Spoiler: they won’t be. New owner Martin Jepson’s takeover sends the clearest hint out yet that the Tigers are going to be a Super League club in 2025 – and they’re another who quietly feel as though they could push for a Grade A.

Any notion of Castleford’s position in Super League being under threat is off the table. They’ve done more than arguably any other club off the field to remove doubt over that.

