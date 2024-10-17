Shaun Wane says Chris Hill’s selection is reward for the “bravery, desire and patriotism” he has shown for the England cause – after playing through a gruesome injury last year.

Wane yesterday named a 24-man squad to face a Samoa side who edged out England 27-26 in a dramatic World Cup semi-final at the Emirates two years ago.

The forthcoming two-match Test series provides England with a chance of revenge and, while some eyebrows have raised at Hill’s inclusion, Wane said the veteran prop fully merits his inclusion.

Hill turns 37 on November 3 but Wane cannot forget how the 39-capped front-rower played on with a torn pectoral muscle during the third Test against Tonga last November.

In the same match, Hill also suffered a badly dislocated finger with both injuries requiring surgery.

Wane told Love Rugby League: “I’m very loyal as a coach and Chris Hill has got credit with me. I know things that nobody else knows – he played on with a torn pectoral muscle in the third Test against Tonga last year.

“He actually defended a full set in that game, despite the injury, and I’ve got a video of it that I show that to our players now.

“I do it because it illustrates his bravery and desire for our country and he showed it immensely. For him to do that – with a torn pec – was so impressive.

“I’ve torn my pec and I know what it’s like – it’s an injury where you’re so immobilised. Yet Chris actually defended with it, which is nearly impossible, and he just didn’t want to come off.

“That to me speaks volumes about his patriotism and his desire to represent England.”

READ NEXT: Ranking all 23 English rugby league champions by titles won with Wigan Warriors HUGE winners

Hull Kingston Rovers forward Elliot Minchella missed out on selection with Sydney Roosters star Victor Radley and St Helens’ Morgan Knowles picked ahead of him.

Yet Wane said Minchella, who made the 2024 Super League Dream Team, was unlucky to miss out.

He explained: “It was a very difficult decision to leave out Elliot.

“My information to him about why he’s not in was genuine, but he’s got a lot of qualities and he’s still in the [wider] squad going into next year’s games against Australia.

“He just didn’t make the cut for this squad but our back row is very strong with people like Victor Radley and Morgan Knowles.

“The fact that Elliot is challenging them for a place is unbelievable and credit to him and to Hull KR.”

Luke Thompson is suspended for the first Test at Wigan on Sunday week so Wane will pick from a 23-strong group and could hand debuts to uncapped Warriors duo Liam Marshall and Junior Nsemba.

Wane said: “I’m really pleased with the squad I’ve picked and there is some great talent in there.

“Our aim is to win the series, like we did against Tonga last year, but Samoa will be coming over here with exactly the same attitude so they will be two really intense Test matches.”

READ NEXT: Martin Offiah calls for Wigan Warriors to win major BBC award to recognise historic success