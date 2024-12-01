Super League 2025 squad numbers: Club-by-club guide

Here’s a club-by-club guide to the Super League 2025 squad numbers ahead of the new season getting underway on on February 13.

Five clubs have so far locked in their squad numbers for the upcoming campaign – with Warrington Wolves the first to do so early in November, whilst Huddersfield Giants, Hull FC and Wigan Warriors have also revealed theirs this week.

To make life a little bit easier for you, Love Rugby League has compiled a list of every Super League club’s 2025 numbers all in this piece, which will be updated as and when more numbers are announced.

Castleford Tigers

TBA

Catalans Dragons

TBA

Huddersfield Giants

England prop Tom Burgess has joined Huddersfield on a three-year contract

Huddersfield have made six new signings ahead of Luke Robinson’s first full season in charge of the Giants – with Jacob Gagai (1), Liam Sutcliffe (4), Zac Woolford (9), Tom Burgess (10), George King (16) and Taane Milne (23) arriving at the John Smith’s Stadium.

1 Jacob Gagai, 2 Adam Swift, 3 Jake Bibby, 4 Liam Sutcliffe, 5 Sam Halsall, 6 Tui Lolohea, 7 Adam Clune, 8 Oliver Wilson, 9 Zac Woolford, 10 Tom Burgess, 11 Jack Murchie, 12 Sam Hewitt, 13 Harry Rushton, 14 Ashton Golding, 15 Matty English, 16 George King, 17 Joe Greenwood, 18 Fenton Rogers, 19 Tom Deakin, 20 Elliot Wallis, 21 Leroy Cudjoe, 22 Harvey Livett, 23 Taane Milne, 24 Aidan McGowan, 25 Jack Billington, 26 Hugo Salabio, 27 Kieran Rush, 28 Connor Carr, 29 George Flanagan, 30 Jack Bibby.

Hull FC

Jordan Rapana will don the No. 1 shirt for Hull FC in 2025

The Black and Whites are entering a new era under coach John Cartwright – with the club making nine new signings ahead of 2025: Jordan Rapana (1), Zak Hardaker (3), Ed Chamberlain (4), Jordan Abdull (6), Aidan Sezer (7), Amir Bourouh (9), John Asiata (13), Cade Cust (14) and Oliver Holmes (15).

1 Jordan Rapana, 2 Harvey Barron, 3 Zak Hardaker, 4 Ed Chamberlain, 5 Tom Briscoe, 6 Jordan Abdull, 7 Aidan Sezer, 8 Herman Ese’ese, 9 Amir Bourouh, 10 Ligi Sao, 11 Jed Cartwright, 12 Jordan Lane, 13 John Asiata, 14 Cade Cust, 15 Oliver Holmes, 16 Yusuf Aydin, 17 Jack Ashworth, 19 Brad Fash, 20 Davy Litten, 21 Will Gardiner, 22 Lewis Martin, 23 Logan Moy, 24 Jack Charles, 25 Denive Balmforth, 26 Zach Jebson, 27 Matty Laidlaw, 28 Nick Staveley, 29 Ryan Westerman, 30 Callum Kemp.

Hull KR

TBA

Leeds Rhinos

TBA

Leigh Leopards

TBA

Salford Red Devils

TBA

St Helens

Australian winger Kyle Feldt has joined St Helens on a two-year deal

Paul Wellens’ side have welcomed three high-profile arrivals from the NRL ahead of next season – Kyle Feldt (2), Tristan Sailor (6) and Lewis Murphy (20).

1 Jack Welsby, 2 Kyle Feldt, 3 Konrad Hurrell, 4 Mark Percival, 5 Jon Bennison, 6 Tristan Sailor, 7 Jonny Lomax, 8 Alex Walmsley, 9 Daryl Clark, 10 Matty Lees, 11 Curtis Sironen, 12 Joe Batchelor, 13 Morgan Knowles, 14 Moses Mbye, 15 James Bell, 16 Matt Whitley, 17 Agnatius Paasi, 18 Jake Wingfield, 19 George Delaney, 20 Lewis Murphy, 21 Noah Stephens, 22 Ben Davies, 23 Jake Burns, 24 Jonny Vaughan, 25 Tee Ritson, 26 Harry Robertson, 27 George Whitby, 28 Will Roberts, 29 Dayon Sambou, 30 Owen Dagnall, 31 Leon Cowen, 32 Ciaran Nolan, 33 Alfie Sinclair, 34 Jake Davies, 35 Cole Marsh.

Wakefield Trinity

TBA

Warrington Wolves

Papua New Guinea international Dan Russell is one of three new signings at Warrington

The Wire have brought in three new faces ahead of next year in the shape of Oli Leyland (18), Dan Russell (26) and Alfie Johnson (31).

1 Matt Dufty, 2 Josh Thewlis, 3 Toby King, 4 Rodrick Tai, 5 Matty Ashton, 6 George Williams, 7 Leon Hayes, 8 James Harrison, 9 Danny Walker, 10 Paul Vaughan, 11 Ben Currie, 12 Lachlan Fitzgibbon, 13 Luke Yates, 14 Sam Powell, 15 Joe Philbin, 16 Zane Musgrove, 17 Jordy Crowther, 18 Oli Leyland, 19 Stefan Ratchford, 20 Connor Wrench, 21 Adam Holroyd, 22 Tom Whitehead, 23 Cai Taylor-Wray, 24 Max Wood, 25 Lucas Green, 26 Dan Russell, 27 Luke Thomas, 28 Jake Thewlis, 29 Zac Bardsley-Rowe, 30 Dan Okoro, 31 Alfie Johnson, 32 Nolan Tupaea, 33 Arron Lindop.

Wigan Warriors

Oldham starlet George Hirst is Wigan’s sole new signing ahead of 2025

The Grand Slam winners have made just one new recruit for 2025 – with promising forward George Hirst (34) arriving from League 1 champions Oldham.

1 Jai Field, 2 Abbas Miski, 3 Adam Keighran, 4 Jake Wardle, 5 Liam Marshall, 6 Bevan French, 7 Harry Smith, 8 Ethan Havard, 9 Brad O’Neill, 10 Luke Thompson, 11 Junior Nsemba, 12 Liam Farrell, 13 Kaide Ellis, 14 Willie Isa, 15 Patrick Mago, 16 Liam Byrne, 17 Kruise Leeming, 18 Warriors fans, 19 Tyler Dupree, 20 Harvie Hill, 21 Sam Walters, 22 Zach Eckersley, 23 Tom Forber, 24 Jack Farrimond, 25 Sam Eseh, 26 Jacob Douglas, 27 Harvey Makin, 28 Tiaki Chan, 29 Taylor Kerr, 30 Nathan Lowe, 31 Lukas Mason, 32 Noah Hodkinson, 33 Kian McDermott, 34 George Hirst.

