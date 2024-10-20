2025 Super League kits: Every shirt released so far
It’s that time of the year again when new rugby league kits are being unveiled ahead of the new season.
Here’s a look at every Super League shirt released to date ahead of the 2025 campaign…
* As and when IMG confirm Wakefield Trinity’s return to Super League, they will be added into this article.
Castleford Tigers
Home
Castleford Tigers’ 2025 home kit – Image credit: Castleford Tigers
Away
TBC
Catalans Dragons
Home
TBC
Away
TBC
Huddersfield Giants
Home
TBC
Away
TBC
Hull FC
Home
Hull FC’s 2025 home shirt (left) and Jed Cartwright in Hull FC’s 2025 home kit (right) – Image credits: Hull FC
Away
TBC
Hull KR
Home
Jez Litten, Mikey Lewis and Oliver Gildart model Hull KR’s 2025 home kit (circle) with Lewis pictured close up in the new shirt (main image) – Image Credits: Hull KR
Away
TBC
Leeds Rhinos
‘Principal’ (Home)
Leeds’ 2025 principal shirt (left) and Lachie Miller and James Bentley modelling the Rhinos’ 2025 principal kit (right) – Image credits: OXEN Sports and Leeds Rhinos
‘Alternative’ (Away)
The front (left) and back (right) of Leeds Rhinos’ 2025 alternative kit – Image credits: OXEN Sports
Leigh Leopards
Home
TBC
Away
TBC
Salford Red Devils
Home
TBC
Away
TBC
St Helens
Home
TBC
Away
TBC
Warrington Wolves
Home
TBC
Away
TBC
Wigan Warriors
Home
TBC
Away
TBC