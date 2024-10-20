2025 Super League kits: Every shirt released so far

It’s that time of the year again when new rugby league kits are being unveiled ahead of the new season.

Here’s a look at every Super League shirt released to date ahead of the 2025 campaign…

* As and when IMG confirm Wakefield Trinity’s return to Super League, they will be added into this article.

Castleford Tigers

Home

Castleford Tigers’ 2025 home kit – Image credit: Castleford Tigers

Away

TBC

Catalans Dragons

Home

TBC

Away

TBC

Huddersfield Giants

Home

TBC

Away

TBC

Hull FC

Home

Hull FC’s 2025 home shirt (left) and Jed Cartwright in Hull FC’s 2025 home kit (right) – Image credits: Hull FC

Away

TBC

Hull KR

Home

Jez Litten, Mikey Lewis and Oliver Gildart model Hull KR’s 2025 home kit (circle) with Lewis pictured close up in the new shirt (main image) – Image Credits: Hull KR

Away

TBC

Leeds Rhinos

‘Principal’ (Home)

Leeds’ 2025 principal shirt (left) and Lachie Miller and James Bentley modelling the Rhinos’ 2025 principal kit (right) – Image credits: OXEN Sports and Leeds Rhinos

‘Alternative’ (Away)

The front (left) and back (right) of Leeds Rhinos’ 2025 alternative kit – Image credits: OXEN Sports

Leigh Leopards

Home

TBC

Away

TBC

Salford Red Devils

Home

TBC

Away

TBC

St Helens

Home

TBC

Away

TBC

Warrington Wolves

Home

TBC

Away

TBC

Wigan Warriors

Home

TBC

Away

TBC