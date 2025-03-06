Five takeaways as Hull FC and Leigh Leopards play out remarkable draw

Thursday night saw Hull FC and Leigh Leopards play out a 22-22 draw at the MKM Stadium in the opening game of Round 4.

These are our five takeaways…

What a game!

Before we get into anything else, we just wanted to praise the product we watched on Thursday night.

Only three times before this clash had a Super League game ended in a draw after Golden Point extra time, and the fact it did is a testament to both sides’ defensive resoluteness. Leigh have actually been involved in two of those four draws now after last season’s stalemate at home against Castleford Tigers.

Thursday’s clash had everything!

Questionable refereeing calls aplenty

Where do we start with this? We’re not in the business of giving officials a hard time, but it was a game that never felt under control from the moment Aidan Sezer was sin-binned.

Jordan Rapana could’ve comfortably been sent off, and then you get to the second period of Golden Point and are delivered the second inconclusive captain’s challenge decision of the game despite the evidence being clear to overturn the touch judge’s on-field call.

It was clear to see that Tom Briscoe’s foot was on the touchline as he caught the ball, at least in our opinion, and that could’ve easily cost Hull the game. In truth, it should have done – Leigh just executed woefully.

David Armstrong is incredible

We were excited about Armstrong before the season had got underway with all the hype which surrounded his signing, and that excitement is only growing week-on-week.

His two tries on Thursday night were both things of beauty, using his raw acceleration to break through Hull’s defensive line and get over the whitewash.

But for him, the Leopards lose that game. No doubt about it. And to think he’d been in bed most of the week having to text Adrian Lam the old ‘up all night, coming out of both ends’. But for real.

A transformed FC

John Cartwright deserves a huge amount of credit for how he’s turned things around in West Hull. From where FC were last year to now is remarkable. And we don’t just say that because of the results they’ve enjoyed so far in 2025, either. Those results are the end product of the improved package Cartwright heads up.

Plenty went against them on Thursday night – sin binnings, moments of Magic from Armstrong, questionable calls elsewhere, and they never looked likely to lose the game. Had we watched that in 2024, the Airlie Birds would have well and truly been rolled.

Things are that good already that they’re in the early discussion on challenging for a top six spot. Transformational.

Injury concerns

We’re sure there’ll be plenty of bruises and bumps after that encounter, but one confirmed blow is to Leigh’s veteran half-back Gareth O’Brien.

The playmaker failed his HIA following a head knock in the second half, so will sit out of next weekend’s Challenge Cup clash with Championship side Batley Bulldogs. How the Leopards would have loved him on the field to ice a one-pointer, or even a penalty, in Golden Point on Thursday.

Cade Cust seemed to pick up a lower limb injury for Hull, too. We await further information on that one though.