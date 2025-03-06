Hull FC winger addresses controversial ‘in touch’ Golden Point call in Leigh Leopards draw

Hull FC winger Tom Briscoe insists he felt his side were harshly treated by the controversial call against him during their pulsating draw with Leigh Leopards on Thursday night.

After Hull levelled things up at 22-22 with a last-gasp Lewis Martin try, and Aidan Sezer’s conversion hit the woodwork, the opening game of Round 4 went into Golden Point.

The incident in question came directly from kick-off in the second period of extra-time, when Briscoe caught Lachlan Lam’s kick tight to the touchline.

A touch judge adjudged that Briscoe was the man who had taken the ball into touch after catching it, despite replays appearing to show that he had instead caught it with his foot on the touchline, meaning it had been kicked out on the full.

Had that been the case, Hull would have been awarded a penalty and got the ball back on the halfway line, putting them in pole position to go up the other end and kick or score a winner.

Instead, after their second inconclusive captain’s challenge of the game, they were forced to see out a full Leigh set which began circa 10 metres out from the FC try-line.

The Leopards failed numerous times in their efforts to slot home a drop goal, and the spoils were shared on Humberside.

Asked about a decision which could easily have cost his side post-match by Sky Sports, Briscoe said: “I didn’t know how close I was, but I had a call from behind to tell me to put my foot out, so I trusted that and put my foot back.

“I wasn’t sure where I was, but on review, I’m confident it’s on the line.

“Obviously the call went against us, but it’s been and gone now.

“We’re disappointed not to get a few calls and not to get the two points.”