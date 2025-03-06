Hull FC star slams ‘daylight robbery’ decision in controversial Leigh Leopards draw

Hull FC star Oliver Holmes has taken to social media, labelling the controversial in-touch decision which went against team-mate Tom Briscoe during Thursday night’s draw with Leigh Leopards as ‘daylight robbery’.

As FC and Holmes’ former club Leigh played out a 22-22 draw at the MKM Stadium, the veteran forward wasn’t involved in the action through a knee injury.

Having made the move to Humberside during the off-season, that knee issue has sidelined him since his Hull debut against community club York Acorn in the Challenge Cup back on February 8.

32-year-old Holmes spent two seasons with Leigh between 2023 and 2024, scoring five tries in the process.

The incident in question on Thursday evening also involved a former Leopards man in the shape of veteran winger Briscoe, and came right at the start of the second period of Golden Point.

As Lachlan Lam’s kick-off swirled out towards him, the 34-year-old caught the ball and moved his trailing leg towards the white of the touchline.

It had appeared that his foot was in contact the touchline as he caught the ball, which would have resulted in the kick-off having gone out on the full, and Hull being given a penalty on the halfway line.

The touch judge nearest to Briscoe adjudged that he had caught the ball and then placed his foot on the line however, and that decision remained the same after an ‘inconclusive’ verdict from a captain’s challenge, the second time that happened to the hosts on the night.

Leigh then got the ball back and started a set 10 metres out, with only some absolutely heroic defending – and some poor execution – preventing the visitors from slotting home a winning one-pointer.

As the ‘inconclusive’ verdict was returned from video referee Jack Smith, one-time England international Holmes took to X, posting: “Daylight robbery that they’ve said that captains challenge isn’t conclusive!!!!!!”

Not many who watched the game will disagree with the Hull man, and Briscoe himself insisted he was confident the officials had made the wrong call when asked about the incident post-match by Sky Sports.