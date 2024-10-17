Martin Offiah calls for Wigan Warriors to win major BBC award to recognise historic success

Martin Offiah has called for all-conquering Wigan Warriors to be crowned the 2024 BBC Sports Personality Team of the Year following their glorious quadruple.

Matt Peet’s men became the first side in the Super League era to complete a clean sweep of all four trophies in the same year after beating Hull Kingston Rovers in Saturday’s Grand Final.

It added to their World Club Challenge title, Challenge Cup and League Leaders’ Shield and established the Warriors as one of the greatest sides of the modern era.

Only two rugby league teams – the Wigan outfit Offiah was a part of in 1994 and the treble-winning St Helens side of 2006 – have ever won the BBC Sports Personality Team of the Year award.

Football has had the highest representation among the winners of the award with 15, while rugby union is the second highest with 11.

Offiah told Love Rugby League: “This Wigan Warriors side deserves to be recognised in the wider mainstream media and winning the BBC Sports Personality Team of the Year would be a fitting tribute to their achievements.

“I look at Bevan French and for me he was the outstanding player in the competition this season.

“He was man of the match in the World Club Challenge win over Penrith Panthers, repeated the feat in the Challenge Cup final against Warrington Wolves and then won the Rob Burrow Award for his performance at Old Trafford against Hull Kingston Rovers.

“As Bevan missed out on a few games through injury, Mikey Lewis probably pipped him in the points system that determines the Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel award.

“But, without a doubt, Bevan French was the MVP (Most Valuable Player) in Super League this season and it just shows why you need star players. Hull KR are a fantastic team but Bevan’s magic proved decisive and now this Wigan team are one of the greatest in the club’s rich history.

“It would be entirely fitting if the BBC recognises the achievements of Matty Peet and his players by crowing Wigan Warriors the BBC Sports Personality Team of the Year for 2024.

“It would be unthinkable if they did not win it and I believe it would be great for rugby league as a whole. There would also be quite a neat symmetry if Wigan won the BBC award 30 years after we did.”

Offiah was at Old Trafford on Saturday to see the Cherry and Whites beat the Robins 9-2, but he revealed the occasion was “bittersweet” and tinged with sadness.

His mother Regina died on Saturday aged 89 after a battle with Alzheimer’s disease. Offiah said: “My mum passed away a couple of hours before kick-off and Denis Betts, Shaun Wane and Kris Radlinski were there to console me.

“The reason why the Offiah name became synonymous with rugby is because of her. She was a school teacher and found out about a rugby school called Woolverstone Hall, which I went to.

“There would be no Martin or Tyler Offiah if it wasn’t for my mum and her influence on me. It was great to see Bevan French score that amazing try at Old Trafford on Saturday and then meet his brother and uncle afterwards.

“Earlier in the day, my son Tyler scored a try and set one up for Bath’s A team in a developmental game against Edinburgh at the Rec.

“So it was a bittersweet day for me and my family that, on the day we lost my mother, Wigan completed a clean sweep and confirmed why they are the greatest rugby league club in the world.”

Asked where Wigan go from here, 58-year-old Offiah said: “We keep winning trophies, beating Australian teams, and pushing the boundaries.

“We’re off to Las Vegas in 2025 and, under the leadership of Kris Radlinski, the club will continue to go from strength to strength.”

