2025 Championship kits: Every shirt released so far

It’s that time of the year again when new rugby league kits are being unveiled ahead of the new season.

Here’s a look at every Championship shirt released to date ahead of the 2025 campaign…

Batley Bulldogs

Home

Batley Bulldogs’ 2025 home kit – Image credits: Ravensport / Batley Bulldogs

Away

Batley Bulldogs’ 2025 away kit – Image credits: Ravensport / Batley Bulldogs

Barrow Raiders

Home

The front (left) and back (right) of Barrow Raiders’ 2025 home kit, marking the club’s 150th anniversary – Image credit: Barrow Raiders

Away

TBC

Bradford Bulls

Home

TBC

Away

TBC

Doncaster

Home

TBC

Away

TBC

Featherstone Rovers

Home

The front (left) and back (right) of Featherstone Rovers’ 2025 home kit – Image credit: Teamkits.com

Away

TBC

Halifax Panthers

Home

TBC

Away

TBC

Hunslet

Home

Hunslet’s 2025 home kit – Image credits: TUFF Sportswear / Hunslet

‘Alternate’

Hunslet’s 2025 alternate kit – Image credits: TUFF Sportswear / Hunslet

London Broncos

Home

London Broncos’ 2025 home kit – Image credit: London Broncos

Away

London Broncos’ 2025 away kit – Image credit: London Broncos

Oldham

Home

TBC

Away

TBC

Sheffield Eagles

Home

TBC

Away

TBC

Toulouse Olympique

Home

TBC

Away

TBC

Widnes Vikings

Home

TBC

Away

TBC

York

Home

TBC

Away

TBC