2025 Championship kits: Every shirt released so far
It’s that time of the year again when new rugby league kits are being unveiled ahead of the new season.
Here’s a look at every Championship shirt released to date ahead of the 2025 campaign…
Batley Bulldogs
Home
Batley Bulldogs’ 2025 home kit – Image credits: Ravensport / Batley Bulldogs
Away
Batley Bulldogs’ 2025 away kit – Image credits: Ravensport / Batley Bulldogs
Barrow Raiders
Home
The front (left) and back (right) of Barrow Raiders’ 2025 home kit, marking the club’s 150th anniversary – Image credit: Barrow Raiders
Away
TBC
Bradford Bulls
Home
TBC
Away
TBC
Doncaster
Home
TBC
Away
TBC
Featherstone Rovers
Home
The front (left) and back (right) of Featherstone Rovers’ 2025 home kit – Image credit: Teamkits.com
Away
TBC
Halifax Panthers
Home
TBC
Away
TBC
Hunslet
Home
Hunslet’s 2025 home kit – Image credits: TUFF Sportswear / Hunslet
‘Alternate’
Hunslet’s 2025 alternate kit – Image credits: TUFF Sportswear / Hunslet
London Broncos
Home
London Broncos’ 2025 home kit – Image credit: London Broncos
Away
London Broncos’ 2025 away kit – Image credit: London Broncos
Oldham
Home
TBC
Away
TBC
Sheffield Eagles
Home
TBC
Away
TBC
Toulouse Olympique
Home
TBC
Away
TBC
Widnes Vikings
Home
TBC
Away
TBC
York
Home
TBC
Away
TBC