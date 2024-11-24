2025 Championship kits: Every shirt released so far

Ben Olawumi
2025 shirts: Barrow Raiders (home), Featherstone Rovers (home), Hunslet (home), Batley Bulldogs (away)

From left to right: The 2025 shirts of Championship clubs Barrow Raiders (home), Featherstone Rovers (home), Hunslet (home) and Batley Bulldogs (away) - Image Credits: Barrow Raiders, Teamkits.com, TUFF Sportswear, Ravensport

It’s that time of the year again when new rugby league kits are being unveiled ahead of the new season.

Here’s a look at every Championship shirt released to date ahead of the 2025 campaign…

Batley Bulldogs

Home

Batley Bulldogs' 2025 home kit
Batley Bulldogs’ 2025 home kit – Image credits: Ravensport / Batley Bulldogs

Away

Batley Bulldogs' 2025 away kit
Batley Bulldogs’ 2025 away kit – Image credits: Ravensport / Batley Bulldogs

Barrow Raiders

Home

Barrow Raiders' 2025 home kit
The front (left) and back (right) of Barrow Raiders’ 2025 home kit, marking the club’s 150th anniversary – Image credit: Barrow Raiders

Away

TBC

Bradford Bulls

Home

TBC

Away

TBC

Doncaster

Home

TBC

Away

TBC

Featherstone Rovers

Home

Featherstone Rovers' 2025 home kit
The front (left) and back (right) of Featherstone Rovers’ 2025 home kit – Image credit: Teamkits.com

Away

TBC

Halifax Panthers

Home

TBC

Away

TBC

Hunslet

Home

Hunslet's 2025 home kit
Hunslet’s 2025 home kit – Image credits: TUFF Sportswear / Hunslet

‘Alternate’

Hunslet's 2025 alternate kit
Hunslet’s 2025 alternate kit – Image credits: TUFF Sportswear / Hunslet

London Broncos

Home

London Broncos' 2025 home kit, Plough Lane as background
London Broncos’ 2025 home kit – Image credit: London Broncos

Away

London Broncos' 2025 away kit, Plough Lane as background
London Broncos’ 2025 away kit – Image credit: London Broncos

Oldham

Home

TBC

Away

TBC

Sheffield Eagles

Home

TBC

Away

TBC

Toulouse Olympique

Home

TBC

Away

TBC

Widnes Vikings

Home

TBC

Away

TBC

York

Home

TBC

Away

TBC

