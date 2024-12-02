Michael Cheika has revealed he would like to continue his working relationship with Shaun Wane following their recent get-together at an England game.

Love Rugby League revealed how Leicester Tigers boss Cheika linked up with Wane at England’s first Test against Samoa in Wigan on October 27.

Cheika, who coached Lebanon to the quarter-finals of the Rugby League World Cup in 2022 and previously worked at Sydney Roosters, is a known admirer of the 13-a-side code.

He reached out to Wane ahead of the Samoa clash and spent time with the England boss before the match.

Asked whether he saw their embryonic relationship blossoming, Cheika answered in the affirmative and said a number of league stars – including St Helens hooker Moses Mbye – were currently spending time inside the Leicester camp.

The former Wallabies coach told Love Rugby League: “Shaun and I have kept in contact since that England-Samoa game in Wigan.

“I’m sure we will keep in touch going further into the future as well when England play and get together. He’s a good fella, Shaun, and I obviously like both sides [codes] of the game so I’ll definitely look to stay in contact.

“We had a couple of lads in – Moses Mbye was in from St Helens and I know a few of the other lads are coming in over different periods over the next few weeks so it’s good for us to learn from someone different as well.”

Wane spoke after the first Test against Samoa about meeting Cheika and his admiration for the 57-year-old Aussie.

The England coach said: “I’m a Michael Cheika fan. He’s a good guy and I got the chance to meet him before we played Samoa in Wigan.

“We’ve spoken on the phone and we’re getting together for a beer next week, hopefully. I want to quiz him because he’s been around and he likes his league while I like my rugby union.

“I love meeting people from other sports, especially someone like Michael who is open-minded. “Hopefully one day we can play his Lebanon team over here.”

Asked whether he sees any similarities between himself and Wane, Cheika said: “I don’t know him that well.

“But he’s definitely very passionate about his team and coaching his country, so good on him.”

