Former St Helens prop Kyle Amor believes the bookmakers have got it wrong by naming his old club as second favourites for the 2025 Super League title, with Lee Briers having a big task to improve the Saints’ “lacklustre” attack.

All-conquering reigning champions Wigan are again expected to dominate the domestic competitions when rugby league returns in the New Year, but eyebrows were raised when Saints were priced as the team most likely to challenge the Warriors’ dominance.

And speaking exclusively to Love Rugby League, Amor – who won four Grand finals, three League Leaders’ Shields and was a try scorer in Saints’ 2021 Challenge Cup final win – believes his former club do not deserve their early favouritism.

“I was surprised to see the odds have Saints second favourites, because I don’t think they are,” Amor told Love Rugby League.

“Bookies aren’t normally too far wrong so you have to respect that but I don’t think it is right – I don’t think Saints warrant that off the back of last season. They have some new players with Tristan Sailor and Kyle Feldt, but have lost Tommy Makinson, Lewis Dodd and a whole host of others.

“Interestingly I think they have 14 players off-contract too and the last time we saw anything like that it was with Warrington when Daryl Powell came in.

“It caused an almighty stir, jobs are up for grabs, players are off-contract for a reason, and normally clubs who are winning titles are locking players in for a long time. They look for long-term stability and progression. With 14 players off, that is a lot of players needing to find performances this season to warrant another contract.

“Saints are capable of clicking and Lee Briers coming in helps massively because their attack last season was lacklustre. They struggled against the top four and I don’t think that they have the merit to sit as second favourites with the bookies but what do I know?”

Amor was part of the St Helens dynasty who won four Grand Finals in a row from 2019-2022 before Wigan’s recent back-to-back triumphs. He believes the Warriors will again be the team to beat, with last year’s beaten finalists Hull KR the most likely to stop them.

“Wigan are quite a way ahead of everybody else but having been there and done it in back-to-back winning teams with Saints I can tell you that each year it gets harder,” he said. “The chasing pack evolves and gets better and teams are constantly searching for the magic pill.

“It is Wigan’s world at the moment, they have an ability to step up when they need to most, Wigan have got that real ruthless know-how and big-game mentality.

“And stars – quality players locked up on long-term deals, a settled coaching staff and some brilliant young players emerging. I think Wigan are big favourites and it is up to everyone else to try and catch them. If everything is operating as it should then I don’t see anybody beating Wigan next year.

“Hull KR are on a journey and have featured in some big games but whenever they have got to semi-finals or finals they have been blown away. They learned from the Lachlan Lam drop goal and were competitive in this year’s Grand Final. So their natural progression would see them win a trophy this year. I would have Rovers second favourites to Wigan.”

Amor also believes it could be another tough year for last year’s runners-up Catalans Dragons, who missed the play-offs completely in 2024. And more of the same could spell danger for their head coach.

He added: “The coach I would worry for most is Steve McNamara. They had a disappointing season and there have been some big changes.

“Under McNamara Catalans were doing so well. Coaches in professional sport tend to not really stay very long because their messages and ideas can get diluted over a period of time. You wonder why they have fallen away. For the money they have spent I think Steve will be under the most pressure early on.”

