13 Super League stars you had no idea were still playing in Australia’s lower leagues

There is a big wide world of rugby league outside of the game’s two elite competitions: Super League and the NRL – and we love delving into the lower leagues and finding names from the past.

Championship and League 1 have a plethora of players who have starred at the highest level – as do Australia’s lower divisions, too.

In fact, if you skim through the competitions Down Under including the New South Wales Cup and even the regional leagues in places like Newcastle, you will find a whole host of names that will sound familiar!

Here’s our look at 13 players you may have had no idea are still playing – some of them in their late 30s – and producing on a weekly basis.

Have we forgot anyone? Let us know below in our all-new comments section!

Manu Ma’u, Kenny Edwards and Ben Barba (Souths Sharks)

Former Super League Man of Steel Barba has agreed a deal to sign with the Mackay-based club – and in doing so, he will be part of a trio of players who starred in England in recent years.

Ex-Huddersfield and Catalans forward Edwards was a fine player on his day in Super League – while Ma’u had five seasons in the competition with Hull and Catalans.

Tom Nisbet and Jack Campagnolo (Townsville Blackhawks)

Former Leigh Leopards man Nisbet will continue his career Down Under in the lower leagues of Australia in 2025. He has agreed a deal to sign for the Blackhawks – where he will link up with Campagnalo, who played for London Broncos this season.

Luke Walsh (Macquarie Scorpions)

He will turn 38 in May – but former St Helens half-back Luke Walsh is still playing on in 2025! He was playing for Western Suburbs, the club Kevin Naiqama will join next year, this season: but will switch to a new team in the Newcastle regional leagues next after signing for the Scorpions.

David Fifita (Entrance Tigers)

One of the biggest cult heroes in Super League’s history? We’d wager so. Fifita was a star of the competition during his two stints with Wakefield Trinity, a club where he still held in the highest regard.

But the prop is still playing in Australia, in the Central Coast League with the Entrance Tigers.

Chris McQueen (Brisbane Tigers)

Former England international McQueen made a real impact during his short stay in Super League with Huddersfield Giants, helping them reach the Challenge Cup final in 2022.

Now 37, McQueen is still playing on a weekly basis with Brisbane Tigers: Melbourne Storm’s reserve team.

Sione and Peter Mata’utia (Lakes United Seagulls)

Former Castsleford and Warrington centre Peter Mata’utia returned to Australia to play with Lakes United at the end of last season – and in 2025, he will be joined by his brother. Sione is only 28 and was outstanding in Super League for St Helens in 2024 but he will drop into the lower leagues of Australia next year after returning home for family reasons.

Blake Austin (Berkeley Vale Panthers)

Austin left Super League at the end of last season after spells with Warrington Wolves, Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers. He joined the Entrance Tigers but in 2025, he will switch clubs to Berkeley Vale Panthers.

He will be their marquee first-grade player too, with Austin still playing on at the age of 35.

Billy Magoulias (Newtown Jets)

Magoulias’ time in Super League with Warrington Wolves didn’t quite to plan, it’s fair to say. But the Greece international returned to Australia and secured a deal with one of the most prestigious clubs in the New South Wales Cup: Newtown Jets.

Mahe Fonua (Mackay Cutters)

Another Super League cult hero, Fonua was playing in the Championship this year with Doncaster. However, he’s headed back home to continue his career in Australia’s lower leagues at the age of 31. He’ll be playing for Mackay Cutters.

READ NEXT: 7 young guns to watch in Super League 2025 including Leeds Rhinos and St Helens pairs