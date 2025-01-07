Where are they now? Shaun Wane’s first 7 signings as Wigan Warriors boss

Wigan Warriors are now seven-time Super League champions, and former boss Shaun Wane is responsible for three of those titles.

Having been a player, scout, youth coach and assistant coach, the now-England chief was appointed as Wigan‘s head coach in October 2011.

In the seven seasons which followed, the 60-year-old brought home two Challenge Cups, a League Leaders’ Shield and a World Club Challenge victory alongside those three Super League titles.

And a little over 13 years on from him taking the reins at The Brick Community Stadium, we’re running through Wane‘s first seven signings to bring you up to date with where they are now.

Epalahame Lauaki

Epalahame Lauaki in action for Wigan Warriors at Magic Weekend in 2013

New Zealand and Tonga international Lauaki was Wane’s very first signing, snapped up on November 3, 2011 from Hull FC.

Going on to spend two seasons with the Cherry and Whites, he was released in January 2014 after 35 appearances. Joining Manly Sea Eagles for 2014, he failed to make an NRL appearance and returned to the British game with Bradford Bulls the following year to round his career off.

Lauaki, who will turn 41 later this month, is now a Cultural Representative for a company that delivers immersive education programmes to corporations and executives.

Gil Dudson

Cardiff-born Dudson – a 19-time Wales international – began his career at Crusaders, and joined Wigan ahead of the 2012 campaign.

Lifting the Challenge Cup and Super League title in 2013, he made a total of 49 appearances for the club before departing for Widnes Vikings at the end of the 2014 season.

Having donned a shirt for Salford Red Devils, Catalans Dragons and Warrington Wolves, the prop is now 34 and has joined Championship new boys Oldham ahead of 2025.

Ben Flower

Ben Flower (ball in hand) in action for Wigan Warriors in the 2016 Super League Grand Final

Wane signed fellow prop Flower – 37 – from Crusaders alongside Dudson, and it’s fair to say he proved more of a hit in Warriors colours.

Spending nine seasons with the Cherry and Whites, Flower played 184 games across all competitions – winning three Grand Finals and a Challenge Cup.

Joining neighbours Leigh in 2021, the forward – a 15-time Wales international – featured five times before hanging up his boots and taking a coaching role. He is now the Director of a roof surveying company.

Anthony Gelling

Auckland-born utility Gelling had been plying his trade in the junior age grades Down Under before being snapped up by Wane and Wigan at the end of 2011.

Joining up with the Warriors during a pre-season training camp in Florida, he had already represented the Cook Islands and now has 11 caps for the Pacific nation. Six seasons and 115 appearances in a Wigan shirt brought a sole Super League Grand Final success

The 34-year-old went on to play for the New Zealand Warriors, Widnes, Warrington and Leigh before retiring in 2021. Gelling now owns his own business alongside doing freelance sports commentaries.

Rhodri Lloyd

Wales’ Rhodri Lloyd goes over for a try during the 2021 Rugby League World Cup

Wane’s desire for Welsh internationals, intentional or not, continues in the shape of Caerphilly-born Lloyd, who joined Wigan from South Wales Scorpions in 2012.

Having numerous loan spells across four years contracted to the Warriors, the 31-year-old made just seven senior appearances for Wane’s side, including four off the bench.

He moved on to Swinton Lions, one of the clubs he’d already featured for as a loanee, and went on to play almost 200 games in their colours. Lloyd – who has featured 19 times for his country – is now at Widnes, who he joined ahead of the 2024 campaign.

Matty Smith

Smith‘s move to Wigan – from Salford – came mid-season, and was made official on July 6, 2012 after an international break which had seen him feature for England against The Exiles.

Born in St Helens, the playmaker remained with Wigan until the end of the 2016 season, featuring 139 times across all competitions and scoring 721 points. Winning two Grand Finals and a Challenge Cup, Smith eventually moved on to hometown club Saints.

Going on to play for Warrington, Catalans and Widnes, the half-back then moved into the coaching world. And having held various roles, including as the head coach of Saints’ highly successful women’s team, the 37-year-old has returned to Wigan ahead of 2025 as the Head of Academy.

Blake Green

Blake Green (ball in hand) in action for Wigan Warriors during the 2013 Super League Grand Final

Fellow half-back Green rounds off this list as the first signing made by Wane at the end of the 2012 campaign. Completing a move from Hull KR on September 13 that year, he pips Scott Taylor to a place on the list.

New South Wales native Green won a Challenge Cup and a Super League title in 2013, also claiming the Harry Sunderland Trophy at Old Trafford, but departed at the end of the following season and returned Down Under.

Having scored 18 tries in 49 games for Wigan, the 38-year-old donned a shirt back in the NRL for Melbourne Storm, Manly, New Zealand Warriors and Newcastle Knights before hanging up his boots. He’s now an assistant coach with the Knights.