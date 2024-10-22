Everything England coach Shaun Wane said ahead of first Samoa Test

England coach Shaun Wane met with the media in his pre-match press conference ahead of the first of their two-match Test series.

Wane was asked about selection dilemmas, Junior Nsemba, Victor Radley, Dom Young, star-studded Samoa and this autumn’s Test series on home soil.

Here’s the review and rundown of everything that Wane said in the pre-match England debrief.

Introduction to this autumn’s Test series against Samoa

“First of all, I just want to say thanks to Samoa for coming over and putting these games on. We do appreciate it. I’m excited. I’ve the job of coaching my home country, something I’m really proud of – and I loved the series against Tonga last year.

“The chance to play against Samoa in a big ground like at Wigan and Leeds is something I’m looking forward to. I know how talented Samoa are, they’ve some great players in their team, but I’m confident in the team we’ve picked and it’s got the makings of two teams ripping into each other and the best team will win.”

A healthy selection headache…

“I’ll be honest it was difficult. The conversations with Elliot Minchella, people like him, and lots of other players. They were hard. I didn’t lie, I had some very close choices to make but they understood because I told them the truth. I’m comfortable and confident in the 24-man squad I’ve got. I know these players, the spirit they have and there’s no club allegiance: they all get behind the England badge.”

Junior Nsemba and Liam Marshall are the only uncapped players. Will they feature?

“Not decided yet if they’ll play. I’m meeting all the staff this afternoon but they’ve got a good chance.”

How is Junior after the Grand Final?

“He’s fine and available to play. His form for Wigan has been standout. There’s things in his game he needs to improve on but his ball carrying in is as good as anyone. He is still only a kid and he is still learning his trade but I think being in camp with people like Chris Hill and seasoned professionals will do him the world of good and he’ll get a taste of Test rugby in the next few weeks.”

Was you ever concerned that Victor Radley wouldn’t be deemed fit to play in this series after his injury whilst playing for the Roosters?

“I was concerned at one time, breaking his shoulder blade the way he did but he’s a tough character and the Roosters medical staff have done a great job with him and he brings everything. He’s really popular, he buys into our English culture and he’s really popular within the lads and they all speak very highly of him, he trains so hard and his standards are so high and the fact that he under performed in that semi-final against Samoa will be a big motivator for him, but as soon as I knew he was fit to play, I wanted to get him on a plane and get him over – he brings that much.”

Dom Young will get chance to pull on the England jersey again after missing last year’s Tonga victory through illness…

“Dom brings a lot of excitement. His height, his speed and his technique – he is a great player and the fact we missed him last year makes it even more exciting for all the England fans to come out and watch him play on Sunday.

“He’s an unbelievable talent, a great lad and the way he managed himself through his illness last year – I was gutted he couldn’t play for us – it was a testing time for everybody, but I’m looking forward to watching him play this weekend.”

Are you happy to be back Shaun after missing the mid-season France Test?

“I can’t tell you how much I’m looking forward to it. It’s a good time for me, I’m still involved at Wigan as well but being hands on with Lee Briers, Andy Last and Sam (Tomkins), and the rest of the England lads, is something I am really looking forward to.”

How does this Samoa side differ in ability to Tonga of last year, Shaun?

“I’ve got a lot of respect for Tonga, but Samoa were the better team in the semi-final, no doubt about that, I’ve never said anything different. The talent they have in their team is immense – no question – but I think we’ve improved, the time we’ve had together our bond and togetherness has improved and you can tell when the lads get together there’s an immediate spirit in there. They’ve got really really talented players in a fantastic competition, the NRL, but I think we’ve got better and I think this two match series will be an improvement on last year.

“I was really pleased last year, beating them 3-0, I was obsessed about getting that to be a 3-0 victory but this is going to be special.”

